UPDATED: Leave our town! Locals tell You Tube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

MADISON — A parade of locals driving pick-up trucks belched diesel smoke clouds and yelled “Leave our town!’’ when a YouTube activist and his wife protested through this hamlet on Sunday with a sign that read “F--- Police’’ and a song to match.
“O-lay, o-lay, it’s F--- the Police Day,’’ sang Mike Nelson, who calls himself “Blind Justice’’ in scores of YouTube videos in which he stages encounters with police and other authority figures and attempts to catch them violating the law.
He and his wife, Christina, who videotaped his demonstration, made a stop Sunday in front of Mayor David Myers’ home to show off their sign, as Myers' neighbors stared with disdain.
One man who saw the Nelsons from his truck, jumped out in church clothes, demanded the couple leave the community and offered to buy Mike Nelson a plane ticket to another country.
About 30 minutes later, a second man stopped his truck, cursed Nelson, wrested the sign from him and tore it in half.
Always accompanied by either his wife or another videographer, Nelson travels the country and documents encounters with police in which he defies the simplest requests, rattling off statute numbers by heart, asserting his First and Fourth Amendment rights and insulting authorities along the way.
Since last year, Nelson, who claims he is blind and a military veteran with numerous service-related maladies, has made his home a stone’s throw from this small town's historic downtown.
He’s made regular visits to town government meetings and pulled what disapproving officials call “stunts’’ designed to inflame authorities and draw viewers to Nelson's YouTube videos.
He's also ventured north to Virginia towns to engage police, and parked himself at public utilities and city halls from here to Aberdeen, Washington.
The Nelsons did not respond to requests for comment.
Sunday’s stunt inflamed, indeed, bringing about 20 trucks full of irate counter-protesters to town.
“We’re God-fearing country boys,’’ said Taylor Haines, 27, a lineman from nearby Stoneville, who stood near Nelson with a sign of his own.
Smiling, Haines held his poster that read: “Do you like our town now? Have you learned your drama s—t does not work here!!! Leave!!!’’
“I saw that they (Nelsons) were basically holding a sign that said 'f the cops' in this little town. Now I don’t personally know every cop here, but I know they are small, hometown cops, and they have our back,’’ Haines said by phone Sunday night as he organized with other locals to mount a second protest against Nelson on Tuesday.
Quaint Madison is a town where folks know their police officers by name and drink coffee with them at the local McDonald’s.
The crime rate is low in the community of about 2,200 and the department practices community policing with heart, shopping with underprivileged kids for Christmas presents and the like.
The force has sought to build bridges with minority residents over the past couple of years through dialogue and by enlisting a popular Black pastor and alderman, the Rev. William Phillips, as the department’s chaplain.
Newly-tapped Chief Jason White savors the strong ties his force of 18 have with the town. Most weeks, White ducks in and checks that all is in order with local business owners. Most he calls by first name.
"I think for the most part, Madison is one of the best little towns,'' said White, who stressed his officers are trained not to react emotionally to Nelson's provocations.
"We are a good little community. A lot of places in this world have problems, but we're still trying to live a good life here.''
“Local people care about our law enforcement. And our community’s not going to put up with that,’’ Haines said. “Enough is enough. We’re not playing anymore.’’
Tuesday saw more unrest
By midday Tuesday, Haines and dozens of other police supporters roared into Madison with engine headers huffing. Ready to squelch Nelson's message, they sported Trump flags alongside thin blue line flags, a design to show solidarity with police.
Several anti-Nelson demonstrators packed assault-style rifles, handguns or knives at their sides as they gathered to criticize Nelson outside the town’s Municipal Building on North Market Street.
White said there were no assaults and one arrest. The name of the man arrested and his charge were not immediately available Tuesday night.
Police officers monitored the scene and stood quietly, scanning the crowd.
"I think today went as well as could have been expected,'' White said by nightfall. "We had to ask everyone to disperse,'' but demonstrators left peacefully, he said.
Nelson, who since Sunday had summoned a couple dozen of his own supporters from the region and out of state, organized his crew and cameraman Tuesday morning at his Tidball Street residence.
The group then headed to town, Nelson with his red-tipped cane and a sign that read, “Blue Lives Murder,’’ a sarcastic take on the civil rights refrain, “Black Lives Matter.'' The You Tuber has apparently seized on the national hot topic of the day: police brutality against minorities.
Nelson shares many of the characteristics of scores of other so-called “authority baiters’’ who've emerged in the era of You Tube and other social media forums, experts say.
The goal of the provacateurs? To stimulate advertising profits from their YouTube videos and find enough fault with authorities to bring lawsuits, media analysts assert.
Most such activists, including Nelson, livestream their videotaped encounters on social media. A quick survey of other activists' videos shows that many crowd-source their funding. And Nelson reportedly asks for monetary gifts from his viewers.
There are plenty of people who call themselves “First Amendment Auditors” and routinely test police reactions, filming authorities in places they are likely to get attention.
The root motivation may be a quest for power, one scholar muses.
"Authority baiting represents an interesting use of video sharing web technology ... without the ability to share content, authority baiting simply would not exist. However, the existence of YouTube alone does not explain this activity,'' writes Thomas Chesney in "Authority Baiting as Art: On Patrol with the Love Police.''
Chesney, of Nottingham, England, is a college professor and researcher who studies how people interact with and react to information systems.
"Instead we postulate that authority baiting exists because an imbalance of power leads to extreme reactions among those of lower power when they are given tools that they perceive give them some ability to re-balance,'' Chesney writes.
Typically, auditors like Nelson set up cameras in public venues like post offices or position themselves near entrances to secure facilities, such a nuclear plants.
Then the auditors turn on their cameras, and try to catch law enforcement stepping over the line.
Nelson recently posted a video of a contentious encounter with a human resources staffer at Raleigh City Hall, where he was asked to explain his presence in the lobby and refused, for example.
But many, including the police chief, ask why Nelson has chosen to focus on Madison?
"I don't know how he chose Madison ... if he threw a dart and it landed on Madison on the map? It's a question that's been asked hundreds of times. I don't really know,'' White said.
And Nelson's not saying, at least not for now.
“This is a great little town,’’ one man yelled to the Nelsons from his truck cab Sunday. “What’s the matter with y’all, making trouble? Y’all need to stop it, or leave!’’
