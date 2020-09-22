UPDATED: Leave our town! Locals tell YouTube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

MADISON — A parade of locals driving pickups belched diesel smoke clouds and yelled “Leave our town!’’ when an activist and his wife protested on Sunday with a sign that read “F--- Police’’ and a song to match.
“O-lay, o-lay, it’s F--- the Police Day,’’ sang Mike Nelson, who uses the name “Blind Justice’’ in scores of YouTube videos in which he has encounters with police and other authority figures.
He and his wife, Christina, who recorded the demonstration, made a stop Sunday in front of Mayor David Myers’ home to show their sign, as Myers' neighbors stared.
One man who saw the Nelsons' sign from his truck, jumped out in church clothes, demanded the couple leave the community and offered to buy Nelson a plane ticket to another country.
About 30 minutes later, a second man stopped his truck, cursed Nelson, wrested the sign from him and tore it in half.
Usually accompanied by his wife or another videographer, Nelson travels the country and documents encounters with police in which he routinely asserts his First and Fourth Amendment rights.
Since last year, Nelson, who says he is blind and a military veteran with numerous service-related maladies, has made his home a stone’s throw from this small town's downtown.
He’s made regular visits to town government meetings and engaged in what disapproving officials call “stunts’’ they claim he designs to inflame authorities and draw viewers to his YouTube videos.
Nelson and his supporters, however, argue they are serving a vital purpose, educating authorities and the public about guaranteed citizens' rights.
Nelson often cites the American Disabilities Act as a legal protection, and as a YouTube activist has positioned himself as someone who educates authorities about the federal statute.
He's also ventured north to Virginia towns to engage police and other officials, and visited public utilities and city halls from here to Aberdeen, Washington.
The Nelsons did not respond to requests for comment.
Sunday's protest by the Nelsons inflamed, indeed, bringing about 20 trucks full of irate counter-protesters to town.
“We’re God-fearing country boys,’’ said Taylor Haines, 27, a lineman from nearby Stoneville, who stood near Nelson with a huge sign.
Haines held his poster that read: “Do you like our town now? Have you learned your drama s—t does not work here!!! Leave!!!’’
“I saw that they (Nelsons) were basically holding a sign that said 'f the cops' in this little town. Now I don’t personally know every cop here, but I know they are small, hometown cops, and they have our back,’’ Haines said by phone Sunday night as he organized with other locals to mount a second protest against Nelson on Tuesday.
The police department has sought to build bridges with minority residents over the past couple of years by enlisting a popular Black pastor and alderman, the Rev. William Phillips, as the department’s chaplain.
Newly-tapped Chief Jason White says his 18-member department has worked to develop ties with tow residents.
"I think for the most part, Madison is one of the best little towns,'' said White, saying he's trained his officers not to react emotionally to provocations by the Nelsons or other activists.
“Local people care about our law enforcement. And our community’s not going to put up with that,’’ Haines said. “Enough is enough. We’re not playing anymore.’’
Tuesday saw more unrest
By midday Tuesday, Haines and dozens of other police supporters roared into Madison with engine headers huffing.
Their goal: to squelch Nelson's message, a message which echoes the calls of recent protests nationwide against police brutality.
Most drivers sported Trump flags alongside thin blue line flags to show solidarity with police.
Several anti-Nelson demonstrators carried assault-style rifles, handguns or knives at their sides as they gathered to criticize Nelson outside the town’s Municipal Building on North Market Street.
Police officers monitored the scene.
White said there were no assaults and one arrest. The name of the man arrested and his charge was not immediately available.
"I think today went as well as could have been expected,'' White said by nightfall. "We had to ask everyone to disperse,'' but demonstrators left peacefully, he said.
Nelson organized his crew of supporters and a cameraman Tuesday morning at his Tidball Street residence.
The group then headed downtown, Nelson with his red-tipped cane and a sign that read, “Blue Lives Murder,’’ borrowing from the civil rights refrain, “Black Lives Matter.''
Nelson and other activists, who refer to themselves as "authority auditors'' livestream and record encounters on social media.
Typically, auditors set up cameras in public venues like post offices or position themselves near entrances to secure facilities, such a nuclear plants.
Nelson recently posted a video of an encounter with a human resources staffer at Raleigh City Hall, where Nelson was asked to explain his presence in the lobby and refused, for example.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
