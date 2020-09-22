UPDATED: Leave our town! Locals tell YouTube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

He’s made regular visits to town government meetings and engaged in what disapproving officials call “stunts’’ they claim he designs to inflame authorities and draw viewers to his YouTube videos.

Nelson and his supporters, however, argue they are serving a vital purpose, educating authorities and the public about guaranteed citizens' rights.

Nelson often cites the American Disabilities Act as a legal protection, and as a YouTube activist has positioned himself as someone who educates authorities about the federal statute.

He's also ventured north to Virginia towns to engage police and other officials, and visited public utilities and city halls from here to Aberdeen, Washington.

The Nelsons did not respond to requests for comment.

Sunday's protest by the Nelsons inflamed, indeed, bringing about 20 trucks full of irate counter-protesters to town.

“We’re God-fearing country boys,’’ said Taylor Haines, 27, a lineman from nearby Stoneville, who stood near Nelson with a huge sign.

Haines held his poster that read: “Do you like our town now? Have you learned your drama s—t does not work here!!! Leave!!!’’