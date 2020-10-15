Virtual stakeholder meeting on Mayo State Park Masterplan

MAYODAN — The public is invited to attend a virtual stakeholder meeting to discuss plans for the Mayo State Park Masterplan on Oct. 22. Two sessions will be offered and participants may choose which they would like to attend, either at 12 p.m. or 7 p.m.

During the meetings, the Timmons Group will present an overview of the project and their recommendations for improvements to the park.

Following the brief presentations, Timmons Group and North Carolina State Parks Department staff will be available to answer questions and receive comments from members of the public.

To access either of the meetings, follow the links below:

