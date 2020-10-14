Wake Forest Baptist joins clinical trial measuring existing drugs' effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center researchers are participating in a clinical trial to determine whether drugs approved for other medical treatments can be safely used in critically ill patients infected with COVID-19.
The medical center is among 10 early participants in the Phase Two clinical trial, and one of two in the southeastern United States.
The study applies the "adaptive platform trial design" medical research strategy. The strategy allows for several possible drug treatments to be tested at the same time, "with the most promising potentially moving forward for further exploration, and the least promising being removed from the study," according to Wake Forest Baptist.
Some of the potential multi-use drugs may serve to neutralize the virus, or help heal lung or other organ injuries that make people severely ill from coronavirus.
All study volunteers receive medications approved as standard of care for the virus.
Wake Forest Baptist faculty members Drs. Clark Files and Karl Thomas are serving as co-principal investigators for the local site. They work in the medical center's section of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic medicine.
“The adaptive design of this trial allows us to constantly analyze the data and learn which drugs are working and which ones are not,” Files said.
Thomas said that with the ability to "identify effective treatments in real-time, our goal is to reduce mortality and the length of time patients spend on ventilators.”
The other initial I-SPY COVID Trial sites are at: Columbia University Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, Sanford USD Medical Center, University of Alabama, University of California San Francisco, University of Colorado Denver, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California and Yale University.
The Phase Two clinical is associated with the I-SPY medical research platform.
It represents a collaboration among: pharmaceutical industry members of the recently formed COVID Research & Development Alliance and others; the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, a partnership of medical researchers and investors; and the Food and Drug Administration.
In October, Wake Forest Baptist became one of the first health care systems in the nation to conduct an I-SPY trial for early-stage, high-risk breast cancer.
Two drugs used in the breast cancer trial have received accelerated approval from the FDA, with one gaining breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.
Wake Forest Baptist is involved in another high-profile national clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The health care system and Javara, a clinical-research company based in Winston-Salem, have joined the study being sponsored by Moderna, a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., that also involves UNC Hospitals in the Triangle.
The study is projected to last 25 months and involve up to 89 clinical trial sites.
The initial Phase Three clinical trials began July 27. The vaccine doesn’t feature any live virus.
The clinical trials will evaluate if the mRNA-1273 vaccine boosts the immune system to produce enough antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, so it does not cause illness in case of infection.
Participants have to be at least age 18, in overall good health, with no known history of COVID-19 infection or previous participation in an investigational coronavirus vaccine.
Participants will get two vaccine or placebo shots about a month apart. They are being asked to keep an electronic diary documenting any potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Like the other vaccine-testing sites, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Javara are prioritizing candidates whose locations or circumstances put them at higher risk of exposure to the virus, including:
* People age 65 and older.
* Essential workers who are in close contact with potentially infected people, including health-care and hospital workers, first responders, transit employees, institutional residents or workers, factory employees, and teachers and students.
* People who are a member of a racial and ethnic minority, populations shown to have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Participation involves seven visits to a Wake Forest Baptist clinic and 24 phone calls.
For more information about the clinical trial, call 336-713-7888 or email to covid19vaccinestudy@wakehealth.edu.
According to Kaiser Health News, some test sites pay volunteers as much as $2,000 for completing the study.
