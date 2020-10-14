Wake Forest Baptist joins clinical trial measuring existing drugs' effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center researchers are participating in a clinical trial to determine whether drugs approved for other medical treatments can be safely used in critically ill patients infected with COVID-19.

The medical center is among 10 early participants in the Phase Two clinical trial, and one of two in the southeastern United States.

The study applies the "adaptive platform trial design" medical research strategy. The strategy allows for several possible drug treatments to be tested at the same time, "with the most promising potentially moving forward for further exploration, and the least promising being removed from the study," according to Wake Forest Baptist.

Some of the potential multi-use drugs may serve to neutralize the virus, or help heal lung or other organ injuries that make people severely ill from coronavirus.

All study volunteers receive medications approved as standard of care for the virus.

Wake Forest Baptist faculty members Drs. Clark Files and Karl Thomas are serving as co-principal investigators for the local site. They work in the medical center's section of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic medicine.