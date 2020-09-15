Walmart chooses Fayetteville for pilot project delivering groceries by drone

Walmart has chosen Fayetteville to launch a pilot program in which customers can have groceries and household products delivered to their homes by automated drones.

The company has partnered with Flytrex, a software company, which is delivering select grocery and household items from Walmart stores using Flytrex's drones.

The company chose the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 970 Strickland Bridge Road as the site where it will try out the new system. An associate at the store said Thursday that the system is being tested but had not yet started.

The retailer on Wednesday announced the launch of an on-demand drone delivery pilot program with Flytrex, an end-to-end drone delivery company.

Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products at Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, said in a blog that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

The drones, which are controlled over the cloud using a smart and easy control dashboard, "will help us gain valuable insight into the customer and associate experience, from picking and packing to takeoff and delivery," Ward wrote.

"We know that it will be some time before we see millions of packages delivered via drone," Ward said. "That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we're at a point where we're learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers' lives easier."

He added that Walmart has been on the cutting edge of the technology, with its recent autonomous vehicle work with Gatik, Ford and Nuro.