WENTWORTH - Curtis Tyrell Watlington, 23, of Reidsville, on Wednesday admitted responsibility for his brother’s death and pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the February crime in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Watlington had faced a second degree murder charge for the shooting death of his brother Derris Watlington, 38, but agreed to the lesser felony charge before Resident Superior Court Judge Stan Allen.
Allen handed down a suspended sentence of a minimum of 13 months and a maximum of 25 months, and placed Watlington on probation for 24 months on the condition he be assessed for substance abuse, comply with any recommended treatment, and continue his youth minister training at Reidsville’s Jerusalem United Holy Church of America, Inc., under the direction of pastor Mary Jackson.
On Feb. 29, police arrived shortly after midnight to the 500 block of Warriner Street in Reidsville where they found Derris Watlington wounded by a gunshot. Transported to a local hospital, he died from his injuries.
“At a family gathering to mourn their uncle, an argument ensued between Curtis and his brother,’’ Jason Ross, Watlington’s attorney, told the court.
“Based on all the evidence, Curtis may have had a perfect case of self-defense, which would have exonerated him from any culpability whatsoever, but the D.A. – based upon the facts offered in the case – decided to reduce the charges to involuntary manslaughter. Curtis did not want to go to trial and put his mother and father through the trial regarding him killing his brother,” Ross said.
“Although Curtis killed his brother in self-defense, in our opinion, he was steadfast with me from day-one that he was going to accept responsibility for something.’’
By all accounts, the brothers were not estranged prior to the incident.
“All of the witnesses said Derris was choking (Curtis) him to the point of where he was about to pass out and he (Curtis) shot him one time, and that one shot unfortunately was enough to kill him,” Ross said to the courtroom where observers included Watlington’s parents.
Watlington expressed remorse to Allen and apologized to his mother and father.
Jackson further vouched for Watlington as a character witness and asked for leniency in a document presented to Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.