What are COVID-19 'rapid tests' and how accurate are they? Answers to common questions.

Q: How and where are we currently using rapid tests?

A: Rapid antigen tests may be used right now some in doctor's offices and hospitals, but the most visible deployment of the repeated rapid test strategy is by college and professional football teams, who test players and coaches daily to determine if they are healthy for practice and play.

The federal government announced recently it will be sending out 150 million rapid tests to various groups, but distribution to nursing homes so far has been problematic.

Q: Can I buy a rapid test to use at home?

A: Right now you can't buy a rapid test to test yourself at home, but experts are sure that is coming. The current tests must be performed by a health professional.

But you can purchase a swabbing kit to take a sample at home, and then mail it to a lab. As with other molecular testing, you will have to wait at least a few days for the results.

Q: What is an antibody test?

A: Antibody tests were all the rage this spring, but their usefulness is debatable.