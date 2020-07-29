EDEN Evelyn Tuttle Roberts Banks, age 103, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday morning July 26, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health & Rehab. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She will lie in state on Wednesday at Fair Funeral Home for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. Mrs. Banks was born June 20, 1917 in Rockingham County to the late Ruffin and Lola Pleasents Roberts. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and a retiree of the Eden City School System, where she worked for 32 years at Morehead High School. Surviving are son William Wayne Banks of Eden; grandson, Bart Banks and wife Kristine of Monument, Colorado; granddaughter, Katherine Fourtine of Barstow, California; great-grandchildren, Hunter Banks and Cayden Fourtine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude. Online condolences may be offered at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
