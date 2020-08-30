STONEVILLE PAUL Hannibal Fagge, 66, passed away Thursday night, August 27, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The public is welcome to come by Fair Funeral Home on Monday, 1 to 6 p.m., to sign the register book. Born April 17, 1954 in Rockingham County, NC, Paul was the son of the late Maurice Fagge and Mary Brame Fagge. He was a retiree of Karastan Mills after 40+ years of service. He is survived by his wife, Judy Craven Fagge of the home; two daughters, Allyson Fagge of Stoneville and Olivia Fagge of Winston-Salem; sisters, Barbara Webber (Maynard) of Eden and Betty Fagge of Greenville, SC; nephew, Paul Webber (Laura) of Bolivia; and great-niece, Andrea Webber of Bolivia. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

