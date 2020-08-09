REIDSVILLE WILLIAM JUNE "Bill" Glass, 80, of Eden, NC, passed away August 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Mount Herman Baptist Church Cemetery, Reidsville, NC with Pastor Luke Money officiating. Bill was born in Reidsville, NC, February 6, 1940 to the late Lottie Dallas Glass and June Glass. He was preceded in death by brothers Claude Glass, John Glass, Wallace Glass and Eugene Glass. Survivors include sister Rebecca Glass Ramsey, son William Harold "Billy" Glass and daughter Carolyn Glass Smith and extended family. Bill had a lifetime career in law enforcement in Rockingham County. He was a police officer in Reidsville and Stoneville and was the police chief in Mayodan. He retired from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department in 1996. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Glass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

