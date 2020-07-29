ST. AUGUSTINE, FL William James Glenos, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at the age of 91 in St. Augustine, FL. Born in Leaksville (now Eden), NC to Lillie Danaho Glenos and George D. Glenos, Bill graduated from Leaksville High School and then from Draughon Business College in 1949, in Winston-Salem, NC. On September 1, 1950, Bill married the love of his life, Juanita York, and later entered the U. S. Navy Reserve. He served on active duty during the Korean War. Thereafter, he began his career at Fieldcrest Mills in the Tabulating Department. He and Juanita decided to move to central Florida in 1954 to raise their family. In Winter Park, Bill served as vice president of data processing for General Guarantee Insurance and Mortgage Company for nineteen years, until Barnett Bank purchased the company. At that time, he transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, and worked as vice president and manager of network services for Barnett Banks. Upon retirement, he and Juanita moved to their vacation home along Dunns Creek in Satsuma, Florida, where they both enjoyed many good times traveling extensively in their motor coach with family and friends for many years, fishing at the creek, being active in the Amateur Radio Club, American Legion Post 37, and a life member of the BPOE. In their later years, they moved to St. Augustine Beach and enjoyed living in Marsh Creek, and the Silver Creek and Allegro communities. Bill leaves behind and will be dearly missed by his daughter Teresa Smith (Brian) of Lafayette, CA, and son, Dr. William "Jimmy" Glenos, Jr. (Karen) of St. Augustine. Bill was extremely proud of his four grandchildren: Chad Smith, Chelsea Fitzsimmons (Will), William "James" Glenos III (Nikki), and Brittany Glenos, and his four great-grandchildren: Eloise and Evelyn Fitzsimmons, and Audrey and Matthew Glenos. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at the Bailey Center. A celebration of life will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
