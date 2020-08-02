STONEVILLE BARBIE Brown Holt, 67, passed away Thursday evening, July 29, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Skyline Memorial Gardens, 1230 Old Buck Shoals Rd in Mt. Airy. She will lie in state on Friday afternoon, 2 to 6 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home. Ms. Holt was born August 19, 1952 in Surry County, NC, the daughter of the late Hubert Franklin Brown and Dora Hawks Brown. She was previously employed by Unifi. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lynn Snider of the home; grandson, Michael Carter of Stoneville; and brother, Ronald Brown of Pinnacle. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
