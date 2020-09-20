EDEN VIRGINIA ANN JEFFRIES CARTER, AGE 70, OF EDEN, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Brian Nursing Center and Rehab. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in state on Saturday afternoon till 6 p.m. and on Sunday morning for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book. Virginia Ann was born October 30, 1949 to the late Oliver and Hazel Carter Jeffries. She was a graduate of Morehead High School, class of 1968, and attended First Wesleyan Church. She was retired from Karastan Rug Mill and was secretary to the plant manager. Virginia Ann loved to shag dance and listen to beach music. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, along with her dogs. Preceding her in death along with her parents was her brother Oliver J. Jeffries, Jr. She is survived by her son Michael Craig and wife Brooke; brother, Ronald G. Jeffries and wife Janice; grandchildren, Jordan, Mika and Rylee Craig; fiancé, Doug Barton; niece, Denise Jeffries and nephew Chris Jeffries. The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful care and love the staff and employees of the Brian Center gave to Virginia Ann. Memorial contributions may be offered to the First Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 607 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Jeffries Carter, Virginia Ann
