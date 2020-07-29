REIDSVILLE Born November 2, 1929 in Leaksville (now Eden), Rockingham County, she was the only child of Carrie Lee Carter (Patterson) and George William Carter, both of Rockingham County. Dianna's mother later married Bernice Guy Smith, of Eden, who was a special presence in Dianna's life and in the lives of her family members. Dianna attended and graduated from Rockingham County High School where she was a majorette and proudly wore a beautiful majorette uniform hand-sewn by her mother. After high school, Dianna attended and graduated from Wingate College (now Wingate University), in Wingate, NC. Dianna then traveled and worked in South Hill, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, and Lake George, New York before returning to Greensboro, North Carolina. While living and working in Greensboro, Dianna met and married John Julian Lewis, originally of Fairmont, NC, on February 27, 1955. The couple married at The First Baptist Church, in Greensboro, and enjoyed a lovely wedding reception at the O'Henry Hotel in downtown Greensboro. Dianna and Julian later enjoyed celebrating both their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries dining at the O'Henry Hotel as well. Dianna and Julian were inseparable through their 65 years of marriage. Dianna and Julian have one daughter, Lee Lewis Leidy, of Elizabeth City, NC, who is married to John David Leidy, and two grandchildren, Hannah Lee Leidy and Julian Ross Leidy. While living in Greensboro, Dianna, Julian, and Lee attended and were members of Christ United Methodist Church. Dianna worked for 32 years with Pomona Pipe Products (later Pomona Corporation) in Greensboro, NC, as the administrative assistant to James B. Millikan, the president of the company. Dianna subsequently worked with Millikan, Holderness, and Folds, of Greensboro, until she retired. Dianna, Julian, and Lee moved from Greensboro to Reidsville in 1971. They joined Woodmont United Methodist Church, where Dianna and Julian have remained members. Dianna and Julian were members of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. Dianna often taught Sunday school and served in a United Methodist Women's Circle Club. She was a member of the Floral Garden Club of Reidsville and, through the years, Dianna served as president, vice-president, and secretary (at different times). Dianna and Julian enjoyed a Friday night supper group composed of dear friends who dined together on Friday evenings for more than 30 years. Dianna also enjoyed playing in several bridge clubs, reading, and swimming at the YMCA in Greensboro. She loved dancing in her younger years and always enjoyed trips to the beach. As an avid fan of Wake Forest football, Dianna enjoyed attending football games. Notwithstanding this, she loved watching Duke basketball. In November 2019, Dianna and Julian moved to The Village at Woods Edge, in Franklin, Virginia. The family is most grateful, and extends its many thanks, to all of the exceptional and compassionate caregivers at The Village at Woods Edge. A private memorial service will be held. The family asks that Dianna be remembered through memorial donations to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320, The Village at Woods Edge, 1401 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851, or The Village at Woods Edge Alzheimer's Association annual fundraiser, 1401 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851. Condolences: www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.