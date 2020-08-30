WILLIAM DOUGLAS LIVENGOOD WINSTON-SALEM WILLIAM DOUGLAS LIVENGOOD, 94, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020, with family by his side. Doug was born March 17, 1926 to Frank and Sallie Livengood in Winston-Salem and graduated from Gray High School, where he played football and baseball. He attended and played football for Wake Forest before proudly serving in the United States Army during WWII. His 1945-46 Wake Forest football team played in the inaugural Gator Bowl, which he unfortunately missed because he was called to action for Uncle Sam. He helped free a concentration camp in Germany and served until the war ended. It wasn't until his later years that he began to tell stories from the days he spent in service. After the war, he attended and played football for Washington and Lee. Doug met Rachel Arlene Key in Winston-Salem on a blind date. They married in December, 1951 and had 68 wonderful years together. They spent their early married years in Madison, NC, and then moved back to Winston-Salem in 1960 to raise their family. He was employed by Southeast School Assemblies and traveled extensively throughout the Southeast United States, sometimes putting over 100,000 miles on his car during a single year. He was a local builder and designer of residential homes in Sherwood Forest, including the home he still shared with his wife in Robinhood Trails. After his first retirement, he owned Madison Ford, a car dealership in Madison, NC for several years. At the age of 78, needing something to do, he started developing a residential neighborhood, Dogwood Acres, on the family farm, in Madison, NC. In between his many professions, summers were spent farming tobacco, building homes and raising Shetland ponies for show, including a national champion. He never met a job or project he couldn't tackle and he did it all with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. Doug and family enjoyed traveling, football tailgating, and he and Rachel loved playing bingo with their friends. He especially enjoyed any time that he got to spend with his family. Doug loved people, and made you feel like the most important person in the room. His family and friends always enjoyed his stories and he was famous for his hugs. His family was his pride and joy and each family member looked forward to his weekly Sunday phone call. He is predeceased by his son, Chris Livengood, father, Frank Livengood, mother, Sallie Livengood Fulp, stepfather, Vernon Fulp, brothers, Bill Livengood and Jack Livengood. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rachel Key Livengood, daughter-in-law, Nancy Livengood, two daughters; Diane Thayer (Mike) and Pam Smith (Mike); four grandchildren; Chris Livengood (Jessica), Jennifer Ryan (Ross), Taylor Smith and Rachel Smith; five great-grandchildren; Savannah Ridge, Ethan Livengood, Elliott Livengood, Marley Ryan and Mason Ryan; his sister-in-law, Reba Livengood, and many special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. His life was full of joy and love, and there are so many wonderful people to thank for their kindness. Doug and Rachel found a home away from home, with the owners and staff at two special Chick-Fil-A locations, in Clemmons and on Peace Haven Road. They were always greeted by name and treated like family. THANK YOU! His friends who have been so kind and loving, and his wonderful neighbors who have kept watch over both him and Rachel, some for 60 years. To all his BINGO friends, we cannot tell you the joy he found playing BINGO with such a wonderful, generous group of people. To Carolyne and to C.J. and her wonderful staff at Miss Daisy Caregivers, for your love and special care given to both Doug and Rachel over the past few years. To the congregation of Peace Haven Baptist Church, who have offered prayers and support for many years. Most recently, we want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home who offered wonderful care and support during this time. You are truly angels on earth. To know him was to love him and he will be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doug's name to: Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Checks can be made payable to the Medical Center and sent to: Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021; or the Deacon Club checks payable to the Deacon Club of Wake Forest University and sent to: Athletic Development/Deacon Club Staff, 499 Deacon Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
