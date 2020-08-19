REIDSVILLE Daryl Ray Martin, 67, of Reidsville, NC, passed away on August 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Heath Lloyd officiating. Daryl was born in Rockingham County to the late James Floyd Martin and Minnie Canady Martin. He was a faithful and active member of Fairview Baptist Church since November 10, 1976. He served the church in many capacities, including deacon, trustee, Sunday School teacher and choir director. Daryl attended UNC-Chapel Hill and loved supporting Carolina Tarheels. He was an avid golfer and could often be found playing with the Monroeton Senior Men's Group. Most of all he loved God and his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He is preceded in death by Floyd and Minnie Martin and Melvin Tuttle. He is survived by his wife of 11 years Cheryl Lindsey Martin; son, Joshua Ray Martin (Chrissy); step daughter, Lindsey Alcorn (Gerald); stepson, Ethan Alcorn (Teresa); stepmother, Nancy Tuttle; brother, Andy Martin (Sharon) and stepsister, Shelia Hauger, as well as a large and loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Baptist Church at 2531 Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
