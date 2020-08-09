BETTY JEAN CROWDER Nelson Kernersville Betty Jean Crowder Nelson, 91, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Betty was born on November 28, 1928 in Rockingham County to the late John Henry and Mamie Fulton Crowder. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hubert Van Nelson; and 12 siblings. Surviving are her son, Rev. Van Nelson (Ressie); two daughters, Myrna Jamerson and Joy Solari (Ted); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries