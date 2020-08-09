BETTY JEAN CROWDER Nelson Kernersville Betty Jean Crowder Nelson, 91, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Betty was born on November 28, 1928 in Rockingham County to the late John Henry and Mamie Fulton Crowder. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Hubert Van Nelson; and 12 siblings. Surviving are her son, Rev. Van Nelson (Ressie); two daughters, Myrna Jamerson and Joy Solari (Ted); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.