EDEN ANNIE TAYLOR BARRETT PENDLETON, 96, PASSED away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Reidsville. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, at El Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Price Road in Eden. She will lie in state at Fair Funeral Home on Saturday for those wishing to pay their respects. Mrs. Pendleton was born June 28, 1924 in Rockingham County, NC, to the late John and Nannie Dehart Taylor. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church and was a retired hairdresser. She is survived by her son, Johnny R. Barrett of Figsboro, VA; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pendleton; her first husband and father to her children, Lester Wilson Barrett; and two sons, Kenneth Wilson Barrett and Jack Lester Barrett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Avenue, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries