WENTWORTH Mr. Truette Colven Parleir, age 95, of Wentworth, passed away on Friday, July 31st at Annie Penn Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11 a.m. at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. He will lie in state all day on Monday at Fair Funeral Home for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. T.C. was a native of Boone, NC, but had lived in Wentworth, NC for over 70 years. He served his country in the US Coast Guard. Mr. Parleir was a member of the Wentworth Presbyterian Church and a retiree from the NC Department of Transportation. Surviving is his son, Rev. Wayne Parleir, (Liz) of Eden. He loved his five grandchildren: Cole Parleir (Eveliz), Amanda Brumble (Justin), Nick Parleir, Hunter Parlair, and Chasity Armstrong (Shane) and his three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a special friend Shirley Arney. In addition to his parents, T.C. was preceded in death by his wife Mozelle Bloodworth Parleir and his stepmother Mazel Parleir of Boone, NC, and son, Michael Parleir, sisters, Dorothy Hartley and Edith Adkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the the Gideons International, 709 Washington Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
