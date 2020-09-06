REIDSVILLE BUCK DOUGLAS PRUITT, 87, OF REIDSVILLE, NC, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Maplegrove Health and Rehabilitation Center. He lived four years previously at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Hemric officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please be considerate of the family and friends regarding social distancing. The burial will follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Buck was born in Chatham, VA and was the son of the late Will and Nora Crowder Pruitt. He was a longtime and faithful member and deacon of New Heights Baptist Church and later Pleasantview Baptist Church of Eden. After 36 years of service, he retired from Cone Mills and later retired from Nova Yarns with 8 years of service. Buck enjoyed working in his garden and his yard. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Lois Justice Pruitt; and 3 brothers and sisters. Buck is survived by his sons Douglas Lee Pruitt and James Ricky Pruitt; grandchildren Melissa Pruitt, Steve Pruitt, Keri LaGoe and husband, Mike and Celeste Pruitt; great-grandchildren Laila and Kaylan; great-great-grandchildren Chloe and Leanna; sister Nannie Pruitt and brothers Junior and Buster Pruitt. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
