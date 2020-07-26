EDEN LORINE BLACKWELL PRUITT, AGE 93, OF EDEN, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Health and Rehab. A funeral service was held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25th at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Pruitt lay in state there on Friday afternoon. The service is available to be streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page for anyone who could not attend. Mrs. Pruitt was born September 25, 1926 in Draper, NC (Eden) to the late Richard and Stella Mason Blackwell. She graduated in 1943 from Draper High School. Lorine was a retiree from Fieldcrest Mills as a payroll clerk after 40 years of service. She loved cooking, shopping and working in her garden. Lorine was a member of the Widows for Christ at Spray Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Pruitt Merritt and husband Ted of Eden; special niece, Faye Hopkins and special cousin, Leon Combs and wife Ingrid. Preceding her in death were husband, Melvin "Flick" Pruitt, brother, Tyrus Blackwell, and stepmother, Ruth Blackwell. A special thanks to Dr. Paul Sasser, Dr. Terry Daniels and all the nursing staff on the east hall at UNC Rockingham Health and Rehab Center for their loving care to Mrs. Pruitt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Widows for Christ, Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
