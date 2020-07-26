EDEN NORA WILSON TOLBERT, 96, PASSED AWAY TUESDAY evening, July 21, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Mrs. Tolbert was born October 6, 1923 in Boxwood, VA, to the late Joseph Willis Wilson and Janie Barker Wilson. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and a retiree of Karastan Rug Mill. She is survived by her three children, Ronald Tolbert (Ruth) of Suffolk, VA, Judy Ellis of Axton, VA, and Jerry Tolbert of Morehead City, NC; three grandchildren, Pamela Hanback (Don), Jamie Ellis (Pam) and Elizabeth Ellis; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Roberts, Jeffrey Ferrier, Dessie Roberts Juliet Kinsley (Bobby), Maxwell Ferrier, and Montgomery Ellis; one great-great-grandchild, Jaliek Terry; and sister, Sarah Quessenberry of Martinsville, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dock Tolbert; granddaughter, Rhonda Ferrier; siblings, Geneva Martin, Ralph Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Allie Payne, Roy Wilson, Muscoe Wilson, Ilene Morton, Marlyn Estep; and son-in-law, Jimmy Ellis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.