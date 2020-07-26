LYNN THOMAS TUTTLE WALKERTOWN LYNN THOMAS TUTtle graduated to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Lynn was born July 3, 1954, the third of four sisters. She was born and raised in Rockingham County. Instilled by her family with a great sense of leadership and service, Lynn served her community as an educator, musician and leader in various capacities. At an early age, she exhibited a talent for entertaining with exceptional vocal abilities. She later became a cheerleader mascot for Madison Mayodan High School, cheering beside her cousin DeMarious Tuttle. After high school, she graduated from Greensboro College and earned her degree in music and teaching. In her early years, Lynn worked as an elementary teacher on the eastern shore of Virginia before returning to North Carolina where she taught in the Rockingham County School System until her retirement in 2000. After her retirement, Lynn's musical talent and faith led to her becoming the handbell and music director at several churches, including the Leaksville United Methodist Church where she served for several years. In 2015, Lynn continued her journey in service and was elected to the Rockingham County School Board. Lynn's greatest joy in life was service to children through both her teaching career and her work with Camp Carefree. Lynn fell in love with the idea of Camp Carefree from its inception. While continuing her career as a teacher, Lynn, along with her friend and fellow teacher Joe Snodderly, spent their summers working as the program directors overseeing hundreds of campers and counselors. Lynn was later elected as assistant executive director and for the past six years she has served as executive director for Camp Carefree. Lynn was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Anne Tuttle of Madison. She is survived by three families; her immediate family of chance, her family of choice, and her beloved Camp Carefree Family. She is survived by her sisters, Amanda (Amy) Tuttle of Eden, Anne Tuttle of Madison, and Dr. Janet (Betsy) Tuttle of Greenville, North Carolina. Lynn also leaves behind her beloved niece and nephew, Grace and Thomas Newhall, as well as many cousins whom she loved. Choice family of caregivers, Michelle Freeman, Beverly Williams, Thelma Galloway, and Teresa Rhodes as well as her chosen family; Mary Roberts, Marge McAllister, Rhonda and Chis Rodenbough, the Cures, Christine Judge, Rachel Stikeleather, and Dr. Gen Barthol and their families who included her in holiday celebration and regular visits providing God's love in action rather than words. Her Carefree family is too vast to name individually but special thanks for allowing her both dignity and purpose while sick, and for the love and hugs when she went to camp traveling on her scooter. In keeping with her life, Lynn asks that donations in her honor/memory be made to Camp Carefree, in lieu of flowers, allowing camp to continue to offer a free one-week summer camp experience to the children with chronic, terminal and debilitating conditions. Donations may be mailed to Camp Carefree at 275 Carefree Lane, Stokesdale, NC 27357. A special thank you to Dr. Colodanato, Dr. Ashley Gottschalk, and the Annie Penn Emergency Department Staff for their exceptional care and to Dyers Sheet Metal's young gentlemen who would come at a moment's notice to help her stay warm. A Celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date at Camp Carefree. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offeed at www.colonialfh.net.
