REIDSVILLE Louise Revelle Hunt Washburn, 62, went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service and burial will be private. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Stokes MacNeal and Gladys Hammock Hunt and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. Revelle was a graduate of Reidsville Sr. High School, UNC-G, a member of N.C.A.E., and a Charter Member of Faith Christian Church where she held many positions and served on many committees. She was a retired teacher at Reidsville Sr. High where she taught history and in the Exceptional Children's program. Louise loved to travel with her family, she loved her family and animals, especially flamingos, and she loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving is her husband, Nathan Washburn of the home; daughter, Jennifer Cook (Bradley) of Reidsville; sister, Stokes Ann Hunt (Scott Green) of Reidsville; grandson, Kenan Cook; niece, Emma Crabtree (Ricky); great-niece, Ruby Mae Crabtree; and her furbaby, Jasmine. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Wednesday at Citty Funeral Home. Social distancing will be practiced and masks or face coverings should be worn. The family will be at the home of Stokes Ann Hunt, 1210 Huntsdale Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320 at other times. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
Aug 12
Visitation
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
