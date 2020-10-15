A horrifying COVID chart still frightens months later

Countries including France, Spain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Italy are beginning to impose new restrictions, from a broader mask mandate in Italy and at least two weeks of closed bars in the Czech Republic to targeted lockdowns in parts of Madrid. Some of these moves appear to be on the late side given the rate of case growth, and they will take time to have an impact compared with broader lockdowns, but European countries have at least begun to act.

The American response and outlook is potentially more troubling. States have largely been left to set policy on their own, and the Trump administration is not modeling good behavior. Several states that are experiencing concerning outbreaks, including Alabama, Iowa, Indiana, Florida and both North and South Dakota, are among those that have the fewest restrictions on public gatherings and bars and restaurants.

The consequences of failing to contain outbreaks on either side of the Atlantic are clear. Since the spring, and as you might expect from the above chart, the U.S. has recorded more per-capita and total COVID deaths than any other developed country. Overall death rates have dropped as a result of better protection of vulnerable people, catching cases earlier with better testing and improved treatment. But mitigation tactics such as wearing masks and smart social distancing measures could potentially drive death rates even lower.