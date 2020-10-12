America has never faced an election like this.

A one-term Trump presidency, if it ends in January, may be remembered as little more than a fluke of history, a brief detour into conservative populism after eight years of President Barack Obama.

But if the president wins a second term with a renewed or stronger mandate, the picture will be very different. Eight years would be an opportunity for Trump to place his stamp even more deeply on the nation's institutions and policies.

He will pass more legislation, appoint more federal judges, cement his control of the Republican Party and deepen his purges of the federal bureaucracy.

A second term could make the Trump Revolution permanent or more durable.

A win by Joe Biden would represent a decision by most voters that four years of Trumpism was enough.

Depending on Biden's margin of victory and whether his party takes control of the Senate as well as the House, it could provide a mandate for a wave of ambitious Democratic legislation.

Rarely in the postwar period have two candidates been so far apart on major issues from taxes and health care to immigration, climate change and foreign policy.

For all that, the two candidates are alike in some ways.