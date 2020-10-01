Biden was decent in both senses of the word; Trump was talented and awful

But it's also undeniable that Trump has hard-to-replicate charisma. He's quick. He's furious. He can be funny. He goes for the jugular, and if he misses, he goes for the carotid. He brings guns, brass knuckles and friends without scruples to knife fights. In some settings, it's good to be a demagogue.

Biden is slow and steady but at least a bit listless. Every third answer feels genuinely persuasive. The others are cobbled together, close enough but not quite there. "Here's the deal" is his crutch, and he leans on it far too much.

I generally like his politics, but when he was vying to be the nominee, I worried about what would happen on the big fall stage. I worried about him crumbling a little under pressure rather than rising in the heat of the general election. I worried about a man who had already lost a step losing another.

That's not quite what we just witnessed, but neither did we see Biden in his element. Instead, when Trump lied, when he insulted, when he interrupted, when he played cute rather than flatly condemning white supremacists, when he lied again, when he lied again, Biden tended to resort to an exasperated smile and eye roll and a simple, oft-repeated, "that's not true."

No doubt that's how many of us felt as well, but we weren't on the stage with the opportunity to hit back. Biden was.