COVID Shapes Debate on Worker Safety

Again, both Dobson and Holmes stressed that the state had to find a balance between reopening businesses quickly and reopening them safely. Holmes defended Gov. Roy Cooper’s go-slow approach in large measure while Dobson argued that certain regulations the governor had proposed — such as maintaining six feet of separation while workers were harvesting crops or traveling to and from job sites — were “unrealistic” and unlikely to be enforceable.

“It is not OK for us to decide that CDC guidelines aren’t worthwhile, or [are] inconvenient,” Holmes insisted. “If CDC guidelines say workers need to be six feet apart, they need to be six feet apart.”

Dobson argued that the state labor commissioner should examine each proposed rule carefully, weighing the costs and benefits. He said he supported some of Cooper’s proposals when they reflected “common sense,” regulations such as requiring workers to wear masks indoors or within six feet of another person.

As long as North Carolinians elect their state labor commissioner — and they have shown little interest in giving up their role in selecting Council of State members — candidates will struggle to get noticed in the midst of higher-profile contests for president, governor, and U.S. Senate.

Judging from their recent debate, Josh Dobson and Jessica Holmes have chosen to elevate their discussion above the usual muck to focus on their philosophical disagreements about salient issues. Good for them.

John Hood (@JohnHoodNC) is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and currently chairs the board of the nonprofit North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership, which co-hosted the Dobson-Holmes debate.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.