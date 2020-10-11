History may not repeat itself, but it sometimes comes mighty darn close.

When Wilson had trouble speaking and maintaining a coherent train of thought, Edith Wilson and Grayson persuaded him to return immediately to Washington. He'd had a premonition that death was trailing him on his four-week tour of the Western states.

"Even though, in my condition, it might mean giving up of my life, I will gladly give up my life to save the treaty," Wilson told his secretary, the equivalent of today's chief of staff.

Once Edith Wilson and Grayson got him to the White House, all matters of state had to go through her. She called her political role "my stewardship."

"I had talked with him so much that I knew pretty well what he thought of things," she afterward explained.

Her motivation was love. Their marriage was only 4 years old, and she feared that if he were removed from office, he'd lose the will to live.

To me, that conjures up a vision of Trump lusting after a second term that would erase the stain of his impeachment.

Will the incumbent president get to see his dream realized? That will be clear in just a few weeks. But we know that Wilson's vision was unfulfilled, and we can make an educated guess why.