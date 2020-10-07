Mary Schmich: The year of voting nervously, very, very nervously

"Just to be on the safe side," one friend said after voting in person.

Another reported dropping off her ballot at a polling place and feeling as emotional as a parent dropping off a kid at college. "Ain't nobody suppressing this girl's vote," she declared.

"I am so paranoid," said another, "that not only am I voting early, in person, but I don't want to vote too early in case something happens to Joe Biden and I need to have my vote available for someone else. Isn't that nuts? But I can't help it. I feel like the one thing I can control about this whole mess is my vote. And I want it to count."

For all of my lifetime, until now, it was possible to acknowledge the profound failures of the American system while still believing we lived in a democracy, a country in which liberty and justice were a shared goal, if not a shared reality.

From childhood we learned that the United States was the country that helped other countries fight fascism. Now we face our own slide toward fascism - this is not an exaggeration - and there are no countries to come to our rescue. In countries where ours was once envied and admired, we're now pitied and mocked.

It's up to us to save ourselves. And the way we do that is to vote, even though many of us are more nervous about voting than ever before.