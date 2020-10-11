To get teachers back in the classroom, we need to know the costs of coronavirus health care

Teachers are a keystone of the nation's economic recovery. We need to return to classrooms so that students can learn, and parents can return to work.

Yet across the country students, teachers and families are in limbo, contending with virtual schooling, which isn't an ideal learning environment.

To get teachers like me safely back in schools as soon as possible, we must reduce the risk of spreading this disease to our colleagues and students. I want to get back in the classroom just as much as the families whose kids I teach. By routinely taking COVID-19 tests, even if asymptomatic, we can reduce the school outbreak risk that would significantly set back reopening timelines.

A major barrier to achieving this testing peace of mind is the lack of cost certainty around COVID-19 diagnoses. If teachers like me have to worry that COVID-19 tests might generate ruinous medical bills, we will be far less likely to get the care we need and our students deserve. Testing price transparency is the solution.