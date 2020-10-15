Trump's demonization of Biden is not normal

Last month, he even claimed that the coronavirus was mainly a Democratic problem.

"If you take the blue states out ... we're really at a very low level," he said. That statement was also wildly untrue.

Trump doesn't merely criticize Democrats for their policies. He has falsely charged that a Biden presidency would "destroy the American way of life." He has falsely claimed that Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God."

"We got to vote these people into oblivion," he urged supporters at the White House. "Got to get rid of them."

Political scholars normally see that kind of demonizing rhetoric in other countries.

"We're seeing attitudes here that are familiar from places like Venezuela, Turkey or Hungary," Jennifer McCoy, a professor at Georgia State University who has studied those countries, told me.

"When more people are saying they see the other party as a threat to the nation, or that they are afraid of the other party, polarization has gotten pretty serious," she said. "When one group views the other as a threat, they're much more willing to accept undemocratic moves by their side - because they want their guy to stay in power."

Is there a way back? Yes, but it won't be easy.