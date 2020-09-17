When I almost died: My days battling coronavirus and what I remember the most

CHICAGO - Last week, when I read my own obituary, I remembered the first time I almost died. It was a cold December morning in 1963 when I fell through and under the ice covering the south edge of the Lincoln Park lagoon and was rescued by my younger brother Mark and our friend Ty Bauler and we made it home and life went on.

The next time I almost died was when I was reporting a story for the Sun-Times and had a pistol shoved in my chest by a drug dealer on the West Side on an April night in 1981. His finger moved against the trigger. The gun clicked but did not fire. I turned and ran east on Madison Street and life went on.

Life comes with certain danger, risks, surprises. It always ends in death, of course, but along the way, as we confront its joys and pains and love and terror, we are on a rare and precious and sometimes frightening ride.

And so, the last time I almost died was on March 30 when I walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and after a few minutes was told by a pleasant nurse that I had a temperature of 103, was suffering from pneumonia (she showed me the X-rays) and likely had COVID-19, a diagnosis confirmed later that day, when another nurse said, "Now that's a nasty one-two punch."

I was taken by wheelchair up to a room on the then-just opened and relatively empty COVID ICU section, where I was helped into the bed. That is where I spent the next five touch-and-go, deeply dazed and intermittently introspective days and nights.

On that morning I moved into the hospital, I could barely walk, and my head felt like it was about to explode. Breathing was strenuous. The chills would shake my body. These troubles had been intensifying over the two previous weeks. Just the flu or a cold, I told myself, as I tried to operate as usual. Though I was over 60, I did not have any of the preexisting health troubles - diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. - that would put me at physical risk. So I worked on and wrote stories for this paper, exercised daily at a health club, had drinks or meals with a friend or two, took a river boat ride on what would have been a bright green river, except that its color dying and the St. Patrick's Day parade had been canceled, as the city and the world began to shut down.