Program helps men learn to improve relationships, life

REIDSVILLE - When his longtime relationship with his girlfriend was faltering, Otis Foster says he was coerced into an argument with her that ended with his being jailed overnight and eventually ordered to participate in a batterers’ intervention program.
Today, Foster says those classes have helped him with every relationship.
“You should ingrain it in your system and live in that manner in every relationship,” the 58-year-old former home builder said last week in a phone interview.
“This program should be formatted to be taught in schools as early as possible – especially in grammar school – before we get in trouble,” he said.
Guilio Dattero, one of the program instructors, admires Foster's willingness to share his experiences to help educate others.
“Otis was an exceptional student and volunteered to do this article because he is that kind of person,” Dattero said.
A native of Reidsville, Foster grew up in Pelham, graduated from Bartlett-Yancey High School and enrolled in A&T State University’s engineering program for two years. He also has several certificates and degrees from Greensboro Bible College.
Although he was a general contractor for seven years, he now works in maintenance for Goodwill Industries Central North Carolina in Greensboro. He also is in the process of building a home for himself at the corner of Piedmont Street and Washington Avenue.
Foster married in 1985 and has three children and one grandson. That marriage ended after 22 years.
While still married he became involved in a relationship that lasted for 14 years even though his girlfriend still was legally married the entire time.
“It was a relationship I never should have been involved in in the first place,” Foster said. “We were living together, but she wasn’t divorced.”
About a year ago, the relationship began falling apart. It finally ended when she accused him of choking her and reported it to authorities.
When the case was tried in domestic violence court, protection orders were put in place and District Court Judge Fred Wilkins ordered Foster to participate in Abusive Men Exploring New Directions (AMENDS).
Amends is designed strictly for men. The 26-week course is taught by ReDirections Executive Director Alexey Ferrell and by Dattero, a retired Reidsville Police Department captain.
Although the classes average about nine people in the morning classes and a dozen in the evening classes, 15 is the maximum number, Dattero said. “They come from all walks of life.”
The Duluth Curriculum is taught. It requires a male and female teacher to afford students the opportunity to observe men and women working together, Ferrell said. The 90-minute classes are arranged so participants can join at any time during the course. With each of the 10 themes, students first look at positive behavior attributes and then the negative aspects.
Themes include discussions on living a non-violent life; trust and support; honesty and accountability; responsible parenting; shared responsibilities; economic partnerships; and negotiations and fairness.
“I came with the attitude let me get this over with,” Foster said. “And after that first night, it was like well, this isn’t so bad. I can do this. If this is what I need to do to put it behind me, then I’ll be all right.”
When a student enters the program, Dattero conducts an assessment with the student. He also has a conversation with their partner/ex-partner to get a better understanding of the relationship.
Some men are referred by social services; others by the court system. Ferrell said Dattero then provides each of those people a weekly report as to the progress of the students. After successful completion of the program, he also emails the judge who ordered the class participation, telling the judge the defendant has satisfied all the requirements.
When they reach the 20th lesson, the participants give details about what they have learned and how the class has affected them. Dattero said only one man said he didn’t really get that much out of the class.
It didn’t take long before Foster realized he had something to offer and the class had something to offer him. He completed the course in June 2020.
“This class was set up to be advantageous to those who go through this,” Foster said.
Most men leaving the program talk about how it has really made a difference in their lives, Ferrell said.
“The best lessons you are going to hear are from the other students,” Dattero said. “Otis had personality and charisma. When he talked about the life lessons, experiences, they related to what he was saying. He shared his experiences with them. They really listened to what he had to say.”
Foster is grateful for the program's teachings.
“We as a society need to learn to govern ourselves in all situations to be free of violence in any and every way,” Foster said.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@yahoo.com.