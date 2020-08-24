Trail
CODY KING, PROVIDED

The Dan River Basin Association is coordinating public input meetings to help determine if local residents think the connection of two statewide trails - Mountains to Sea Trail in North Carolina and Beaches to Bluegrass Trail in Virginia - will increase access to trails for residents. They will also discuss where the connection(s) might be located.

Zoom meetings are as follows:

For information, email drba.nc@danriver.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

RCSO Radio Traffic

Load comments