The Dan River Basin Association is coordinating public input meetings to help determine if local residents think the connection of two statewide trails - Mountains to Sea Trail in North Carolina and Beaches to Bluegrass Trail in Virginia - will increase access to trails for residents. They will also discuss where the connection(s) might be located.
Zoom meetings are as follows:
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoc-iqpjojGtGuZUIrhW6gvF06Edwsp4sQ.
- noon Friday, Aug. 28. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsduyspjojG9ItBa9tyXyighLOzacjepqb.
- 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcuqprDstHdNbBnSp7dZHs9gyanyaa8VY.
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrd-GrrDgoGNKxaYjeGvkTHMZ94l5y2V5P.
For information, email drba.nc@danriver.org.
