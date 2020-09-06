WENTWORTH – Finding themselves with time on their hands and 3D printers readily accessible, three local residents have turned their talents to making face shields for Rockingham County medical and emergency personnel.
Kevin Taylor, Max Dooley and Katherine Seaver were honored Aug. 17 by the Rockingham County commissioners for making more than 600 face shields, hundreds of mask extenders and 55 hat clips.
Although initially they worked independently, their projects brought them together as a team to make not only face shields but mask extenders and shield accessories to help protect essential workers from coronavius.
“We are very appreciative of their concern and their ability to provide the face shields and mask extenders to our public safety and health department in a time of need,” said County Manager Lance Metzler. “The state suppliers were in short demand and by them making them for us, they were able to help out our public health nurses and emergency personnel to be safer.”
Dooley, Seaver and Taylor each received a letter of appreciation and a county pin “to remind you are in a good place,” from Commissioner Chairman Mark Richardson.
Seaver, the Eden Public Library branch manager, said a “Library Journal” email had a 3D printer prototype file for shields developed by Columbia University. She notified county library director Michael Roche who approved her making a couple of examples and took them to health department.
The shields are made from transparency plastic. Although Seaver initially didn’t have all the materials, she “pieced” them with what was available. It takes just under 90 minutes to print the shield and another five minutes to add the elastic and foam. At first, Seaver punched the holes with a hole puncher but, after the first 400, the county’s maintenance department began drilling the holes for her.
After the health department ordered 50, Roche approved the purchase of the necessary materials.
In total, the health department ordered 150, the county EMS, 100, and then they began getting orders from the county’s rescue services and the Reidsville Free Clinic.
The cost of making the shields does not affect the library budget since The Friends of the Eden Library provided the materials and also bought a second 3D printer for Seaver to use.
“The Friends are a great organization,” Roche said. “They are very helpful to us.”
Although the shields are necessary, Roche admits they are “annoying.” He researched and found two types of clips to fit a baseball cap. Those shields are a little larger, but “further away from your face and not as claustrophobic,” Roche said. “It works very well.”
Taylor, Eden’s director of information technology, provided Seaver plastic mask extensions for masks, then made a weight for the bottom of the shields. He made 80 shields and a lot of clips, weights and other parts, Seaver said.
Meanwhile, Dooley found information about mask extenders on “Thingiverse,” a 3D printer online community and modified it to make different sizes. He printed nearly 1,100 for various medical-related organizations, including 600 for UNC-Rockingham (Morehead Hospital).
Seaver then contacted him for help in printing the 3D-structured pieces for the face shields and Dooley began printing 200 visors. Once she had the pieces, Seaver assembled all the face shields.
When the project started to develop, Dooley, who teaches technology, engineering and design at Morehead High School, was using his personal printer. He contacted Dr. Kenneth Scott, head of career and technical education, for permission to use the school’s printer. He also had to have permission to get the school’s 3D printer from Principal Ryan Moody.
At first, Dooley used his own materials, but after he had printed a large number, Seaver provided him filament from her printer.
Asked why he worked so hard on the masks, Dooley said “It all goes back to the way I was raised and the things I was taught when I was growing up.
“We are all in this together and all need to do our part. This was just the way for me to do my part. I’m not a doctor so at least I could do this.”
Eventually, Seaver told Dooley to “hold off” printing for a while because all the things they printed are reusable by wiping them with alcohol-based sanitizer.
“Once they found out they could be used over and over, they dropped the number and we had already printed all they needed,” Dooley said.
Taylor said after getting a 3D printer for Christmas, he “dove head-first down the 3D printing rabbit hole.”
A lot of talk on 3D printing forums in April centered on what the community could do to give back to health care workers who were putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. Face shields were a great solution because they are easy to print and relatively cheap to produce.
Seaver, Dooley and Taylor connected in early April when Seaver asked them to print the lower weighted parts of the masks. After receiving permission from Interim City Manager Terry Shelton, Taylor began making those on his office printer, producing 10 every 17 hours. He also was printing “hands-free” door handle add-ons for some City Hall doors.
Then, Taylor started printing the face mask uppers on his personal printer, that had a much larger print surface and allowed him to arrange the mask parts in a pinwheel shape to produce four every 13 hours. The library printer could accommodate only one piece at a time.
Metlzer said that even though the library building is closed to the public, it was “good to see they were developing creative ways to assist. Using the 3D printers to produce their creativity was a valuable resource here in a time of uncertainty.”
“Katherine is the real hero here,” Taylor said. “She was staying up late to babysit the library’s very finicky printer to keep their production rates up. She was also cutting out the mask shield pieces, putting them together and distributing them to health care workers.
“All I was doing was pressing ‘print’ on my printer and throwing completed prints into a box to drop off at the Eden branch.”
Seaver did the lion’s share of the work and deserves 100% of the credit for getting the whole thing organized, Taylor said. “I was just happy to be able to give something back to the health care workers in our community who were putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all healthy.”
Roche spoke of supporting Rockingham County residents:
“We are trying to do everything we can for them. That’s what we are here for. It’s not just a job. It is for the community.”
