Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mark J. Dobosy and Carol A. Dobosy to Derek J. Wales and Wendi M. Wales, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase 2, $360,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronnie R. Shaffer Jr. and Tasha B. Shaffer, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $352,500

Kelly M. Hilliard and William Thomas Hilliard Jr. to Chad A. Woods and Kimberly T. Woods, 45.7 acres Bakers Crossroad Road, $121,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brian Keith Ward and Chelsea G. Ward to Beverly M. Duggins, plus Dennis L. McAlister and Diane R. McAlister, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Anderson Street, $211,000

Jorge J. Solis to Will-N-Way, LLC, lots Primitive Heights, $43,000

Laura M. Caron to Jearl M. Gillespie and Harley M. Gillespie, lot Harris Street, $54,500

JHJ and WDW Land Company, LLC, to Krystal Emerson and Ricky Emerson, lot Fairway Drive, $195,000

Michael R. Farmer and Sherron S. Farmer to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, lot Lucy Sharp Addition to Draper on Fieldcrest Road, $18,000

Meadow Green Place, LLC, of NC, to Karol Hummel Twilla, lot The Fairways, phase 1, $13,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Grover W. Lowery and Cynthia H. Lowery to Nicholas Edward Mello, lot west Academy Street, $30,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Diane P. Joyce, by and through her attorney-in-Fact, Jennifer Merrell Joyce, to Richard Norman Hayworth and Patricia Farrell Hayworth, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section N, $290,000

Stewart M. Sharpe and Miranda K. Sharpe to Gabriela Lia Eaves, lot Pine Farms subdivision, $180,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard K. Whitaker and Sherry L. Whitaker to Michael Slabaugh and Tyler Slabaugh, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $323,000

Alexandra Elizabeth Coltrane and Stephen Parker Coltrane to Marietta Denise McCain, lots Block D. of Woodland Park, $116,000

BMC Properties, LLC, to RC Venture Properties, LL, lot Taylor Street, $23,000

John R. Orshal and Gail H. Orshal to Ramona Venson, lot west Stonebury Court, $15,000

Frederick B. Wilkins Jr. and Lynn M. Wilkins to Patricia B. Sanford, two tracts Courtland Avenue, $206,000

Larry W. Wood to Sara Mecum Wood and Michael Alan Wood, 17.27 acres Nubbin Ridge Road, $500,000

Dixie Investments, LLC, to Fixup, LLC, tracts Fontaine Street, $70,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $109,000

Norma M. White and Alan J. White, plus Malinda M. Collins and Tommy Collins to Christopher T. Adams and Allison W. Adams, lot NC-150, $283,000

Divorces granted

Nicole Marie Masso Tillman from Gregory Mark Tillman Jr.

Eddie Lee Bass III from Amber Simone Bobbitt

Mary Beth Peterson from John Anthony Dietrich

Mary Williams Goodman from Timothy Wayne Goodman

Hannah Nicole Isley from Nicholas Allen Isley

Carl Wayne Kingston from Melissa Ann Kingston

Amanda Brooke Adkins from Buddie Calvin Adkins

Heather French Blakely from Kristopher Colton Blakely

Brandy Vaillancourt from Christopher Vaillancourt

Paige Lee from Thomas Sells

Johnny David Terry Jr. from Essie T. Terry

Samantha Matheson Jones from Gary Brannon Jones

Rebecca D. Atkins from Christopher M. Atkins

Michael Knight from Michele Knight

