Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mark J. Dobosy and Carol A. Dobosy to Derek J. Wales and Wendi M. Wales, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase 2, $360,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronnie R. Shaffer Jr. and Tasha B. Shaffer, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $352,500

Kelly M. Hilliard and William Thomas Hilliard Jr. to Chad A. Woods and Kimberly T. Woods, 45.7 acres Bakers Crossroad Road, $121,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brian Keith Ward and Chelsea G. Ward to Beverly M. Duggins, plus Dennis L. McAlister and Diane R. McAlister, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Anderson Street, $211,000

Jorge J. Solis to Will-N-Way, LLC, lots Primitive Heights, $43,000

Laura M. Caron to Jearl M. Gillespie and Harley M. Gillespie, lot Harris Street, $54,500

JHJ and WDW Land Company, LLC, to Krystal Emerson and Ricky Emerson, lot Fairway Drive, $195,000

Michael R. Farmer and Sherron S. Farmer to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, lot Lucy Sharp Addition to Draper on Fieldcrest Road, $18,000