Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mark J. Dobosy and Carol A. Dobosy to Derek J. Wales and Wendi M. Wales, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase 2, $360,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronnie R. Shaffer Jr. and Tasha B. Shaffer, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $352,500
Kelly M. Hilliard and William Thomas Hilliard Jr. to Chad A. Woods and Kimberly T. Woods, 45.7 acres Bakers Crossroad Road, $121,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brian Keith Ward and Chelsea G. Ward to Beverly M. Duggins, plus Dennis L. McAlister and Diane R. McAlister, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Anderson Street, $211,000
Jorge J. Solis to Will-N-Way, LLC, lots Primitive Heights, $43,000
Laura M. Caron to Jearl M. Gillespie and Harley M. Gillespie, lot Harris Street, $54,500
JHJ and WDW Land Company, LLC, to Krystal Emerson and Ricky Emerson, lot Fairway Drive, $195,000
Michael R. Farmer and Sherron S. Farmer to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, lot Lucy Sharp Addition to Draper on Fieldcrest Road, $18,000
Meadow Green Place, LLC, of NC, to Karol Hummel Twilla, lot The Fairways, phase 1, $13,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Grover W. Lowery and Cynthia H. Lowery to Nicholas Edward Mello, lot west Academy Street, $30,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Diane P. Joyce, by and through her attorney-in-Fact, Jennifer Merrell Joyce, to Richard Norman Hayworth and Patricia Farrell Hayworth, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section N, $290,000
Stewart M. Sharpe and Miranda K. Sharpe to Gabriela Lia Eaves, lot Pine Farms subdivision, $180,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard K. Whitaker and Sherry L. Whitaker to Michael Slabaugh and Tyler Slabaugh, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $323,000
Alexandra Elizabeth Coltrane and Stephen Parker Coltrane to Marietta Denise McCain, lots Block D. of Woodland Park, $116,000
BMC Properties, LLC, to RC Venture Properties, LL, lot Taylor Street, $23,000
John R. Orshal and Gail H. Orshal to Ramona Venson, lot west Stonebury Court, $15,000
Frederick B. Wilkins Jr. and Lynn M. Wilkins to Patricia B. Sanford, two tracts Courtland Avenue, $206,000
Larry W. Wood to Sara Mecum Wood and Michael Alan Wood, 17.27 acres Nubbin Ridge Road, $500,000
Dixie Investments, LLC, to Fixup, LLC, tracts Fontaine Street, $70,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $109,000
Norma M. White and Alan J. White, plus Malinda M. Collins and Tommy Collins to Christopher T. Adams and Allison W. Adams, lot NC-150, $283,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Nicole Marie Masso Tillman from Gregory Mark Tillman Jr.
Eddie Lee Bass III from Amber Simone Bobbitt
Mary Beth Peterson from John Anthony Dietrich
Mary Williams Goodman from Timothy Wayne Goodman
Hannah Nicole Isley from Nicholas Allen Isley
Carl Wayne Kingston from Melissa Ann Kingston
Amanda Brooke Adkins from Buddie Calvin Adkins
Heather French Blakely from Kristopher Colton Blakely
Brandy Vaillancourt from Christopher Vaillancourt
Paige Lee from Thomas Sells
Johnny David Terry Jr. from Essie T. Terry
Samantha Matheson Jones from Gary Brannon Jones
Rebecca D. Atkins from Christopher M. Atkins
Michael Knight from Michele Knight
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!