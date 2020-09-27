Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Melony C. Angel and Jay Angel to Matthew Shane Gates, 2.00 acres “Survey Plat for Brenda S. Renn,” $450,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Marqe A. Mills, lot Grank Oaks, section E, $118,000
John Michael Campbell and Margaret Arlene Campbell to H&B Hardware, LLC, of NC, 3.402 acres Cox Street, $200,000
Price & Associates Realty & Auction, LLC, to Eduviges Penaloza Aguirre, lot Stadium Drive, $12,500
Susan T. Burns to Melvin Wayne Strader and Tammy Marie Cody, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rickman Acres, $71,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
MaryRuth Bullins Wilkins and Sandra Kay Wilkins to Lizette Thornton and Robert Thornton, lots Washington Street (also Division of Land of C.L. Walters), $84,000
Jonathan M. Adams and Jamie P. Adams to David S. Harris, lots Forest Grove and additional tract, $160,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Opal Overby Boulding, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Pamela Boulding Sparks, to Zachary Marsh Frye and Erica Beecher Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Starling Road, $166,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Robert John Auld Jr. and Robin Elise Auld to Mark M. Scott and Sonya H. Scott, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, $450,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael G. Garrett and Terri V. Scearce to Eric Bryce Durham, lot Country Park, $306,000
Lacosta J. Hayes and Roger D. Hayes to William B. Newcomb and Julia L. Foster, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot US-29 Business, $185,000
Reidsville Hospitality 1, LLC, of NC, to D&D Hotels, LLC, of NC, 2.10 acres “Survey for William H. Smith,” $1.88 million
Donna Jones Pugh and David E. Pugh to John Ralph Johnson III and Teresa Lynn Mitchell Johnson, lots Sherwood Trace, phase I, $180,000
Norman H. Scott and Joyce Elaine Scott to Joaquin Alexis Soto and Valeria Cepeda, lots Thompson Heights, $25,000
Oscar L. Redd Jr. and Brenda M. Redd to Florencia Noyola Parks, lot “Map of Cambridge, section 3, Revised,” $50,000
Jan M. Lindsay and William Donald Lindsay to Kristin L. Pruitt, lot Maiden Lane, $163,000
Rodger Lloyd Bailey Jr. and Autumn Hudson Bailey to Richard M. Walker and Madison E. Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Doe Run, $125,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Brason Properties, LLC, to Justin G. Loftis, lots R.N. Williams Farm, $137,000
Bobby Lee Overby and Kay G. Overby to Katelyn M. Hutchens and Matthew C. Royals, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 11.188 acres Gravel Hill Road, $100,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Frank E. Martin and Annie I. Martin to Valerie M. Marsh and Tommy V. Marsh, 1.417 acres Miller Chapel Road, $10,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Anna Puryear and Jonathan Puryear to Jacob S. Hunt and Haley B. Call, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.749+ acres Dallas Road, $121,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Duran Gardner from Jeannie Mangus
Aaron N. Tharp from Patricia Jimenez
Jennifer Fain from Randy Fain
Jennifer Lynn Hellard from Christopher Eugene Hellard
Rodney Lane Gibson from Dixie Ann Gibson
Heidie Louise Glendening from John Oscar Glendening III
Tammy T. Ingram McIntyre from Derrick Anthony McIntyre
Sonya Blake Gibbs from Terrence Gibbs
Tina Lynn Manley Wilson from Randy Neal Wilson
Bridgette McKay King from James Bradley Stuedemann
April S. Vanderhorst from Jervay Ronnell Vanderhorst
Loretta Lynn McNeely from John Leon McNeely
