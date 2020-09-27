Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Melony C. Angel and Jay Angel to Matthew Shane Gates, 2.00 acres “Survey Plat for Brenda S. Renn,” $450,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Marqe A. Mills, lot Grank Oaks, section E, $118,000

John Michael Campbell and Margaret Arlene Campbell to H&B Hardware, LLC, of NC, 3.402 acres Cox Street, $200,000

Price & Associates Realty & Auction, LLC, to Eduviges Penaloza Aguirre, lot Stadium Drive, $12,500

Susan T. Burns to Melvin Wayne Strader and Tammy Marie Cody, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rickman Acres, $71,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

MaryRuth Bullins Wilkins and Sandra Kay Wilkins to Lizette Thornton and Robert Thornton, lots Washington Street (also Division of Land of C.L. Walters), $84,000

Jonathan M. Adams and Jamie P. Adams to David S. Harris, lots Forest Grove and additional tract, $160,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP