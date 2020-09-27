 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Melony C. Angel and Jay Angel to Matthew Shane Gates, 2.00 acres “Survey Plat for Brenda S. Renn,” $450,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Marqe A. Mills, lot Grank Oaks, section E, $118,000

John Michael Campbell and Margaret Arlene Campbell to H&B Hardware, LLC, of NC, 3.402 acres Cox Street, $200,000

Price & Associates Realty & Auction, LLC, to Eduviges Penaloza Aguirre, lot Stadium Drive, $12,500

Susan T. Burns to Melvin Wayne Strader and Tammy Marie Cody, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rickman Acres, $71,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

MaryRuth Bullins Wilkins and Sandra Kay Wilkins to Lizette Thornton and Robert Thornton, lots Washington Street (also Division of Land of C.L. Walters), $84,000

Jonathan M. Adams and Jamie P. Adams to David S. Harris, lots Forest Grove and additional tract, $160,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Opal Overby Boulding, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Pamela Boulding Sparks, to Zachary Marsh Frye and Erica Beecher Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Starling Road, $166,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Robert John Auld Jr. and Robin Elise Auld to Mark M. Scott and Sonya H. Scott, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, $450,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael G. Garrett and Terri V. Scearce to Eric Bryce Durham, lot Country Park, $306,000

Lacosta J. Hayes and Roger D. Hayes to William B. Newcomb and Julia L. Foster, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot US-29 Business, $185,000

Reidsville Hospitality 1, LLC, of NC, to D&D Hotels, LLC, of NC, 2.10 acres “Survey for William H. Smith,” $1.88 million

Donna Jones Pugh and David E. Pugh to John Ralph Johnson III and Teresa Lynn Mitchell Johnson, lots Sherwood Trace, phase I, $180,000

Norman H. Scott and Joyce Elaine Scott to Joaquin Alexis Soto and Valeria Cepeda, lots Thompson Heights, $25,000

Oscar L. Redd Jr. and Brenda M. Redd to Florencia Noyola Parks, lot “Map of Cambridge, section 3, Revised,” $50,000

Jan M. Lindsay and William Donald Lindsay to Kristin L. Pruitt, lot Maiden Lane, $163,000

Rodger Lloyd Bailey Jr. and Autumn Hudson Bailey to Richard M. Walker and Madison E. Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Doe Run, $125,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, to Justin G. Loftis, lots R.N. Williams Farm, $137,000

Bobby Lee Overby and Kay G. Overby to Katelyn M. Hutchens and Matthew C. Royals, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 11.188 acres Gravel Hill Road, $100,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Frank E. Martin and Annie I. Martin to Valerie M. Marsh and Tommy V. Marsh, 1.417 acres Miller Chapel Road, $10,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Anna Puryear and Jonathan Puryear to Jacob S. Hunt and Haley B. Call, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.749+ acres Dallas Road, $121,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Duran Gardner from Jeannie Mangus

Aaron N. Tharp from Patricia Jimenez

Jennifer Fain from Randy Fain

Jennifer Lynn Hellard from Christopher Eugene Hellard

Rodney Lane Gibson from Dixie Ann Gibson

Heidie Louise Glendening from John Oscar Glendening III

Tammy T. Ingram McIntyre from Derrick Anthony McIntyre

Sonya Blake Gibbs from Terrence Gibbs

Tina Lynn Manley Wilson from Randy Neal Wilson

Bridgette McKay King from James Bradley Stuedemann

April S. Vanderhorst from Jervay Ronnell Vanderhorst

Loretta Lynn McNeely from John Leon McNeely

