Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Luis E. Torres-Delgado Jr. and Tamara K. Torres to Brian Davis Hicks, 1.33 acres Shelton Road, $245,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ashley H. Poindexter to James P. Bishop, lot Duck Woods, $27,000

Woods Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Bertha G. Maltez and Lorena P. Galindo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Patterson Street, $54,000

Veda Sue Bruffy Thomson to Amber Marie Newton, lot Longhook Road, $39,500

Mark S. Hall and Sandra G. Hall to Zachary A. Koger and Stephanie A. Koger, lot Irvin River Heights, $247,000

Woods Investment Properties, LLC, to Donna K. Brown, lot Patterson Street, $55,000

Joshua L. Jones and Ashley A. Jones to Joshua Wilkerson, lot Center Church Road, $110,000

Cher R. Delapp and Jimmy L. Adkins, plus John P. Delapp, to James M. Maines and Beverly Maines, lot Taft Street, $162,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Dawn Rierson Easler to Salomon R. Hernandez, lot Dan Valley Road, $283,500

Steven Jermoe Hatch Jr. and Katelynn Cash Hatch to Dennis V. Martin and Pamela S. Martin, lot Lindsey Bridge Road, $355,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Judy R. White and Ellen Gray White to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, 2.066 acres “Plat of Survey for Michael and Charlene Michaux,” $8,000

Christopher York, plus Jared Lashley and Anna Kirkman, to Victor Klimowsky and Lisa Klimowsky, lots Forest Grove subdivision, $40,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Phillip A. Kallam, “Survey Plat for BS&J Builders,” $158,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Christopher A. Huskey and Tiffany O. Huskey to Randall Keith Humphries II and Judy Louise Humphries, lot Hunters Forest subdivision, $253,500

Robert W. Bradsher and Patricia R. Bradsher to Cameron Chadwick Hawks, lot Fawnwood Road, $29,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Hunter R. Dickerson and Brittany L. Coe, lot Blue Jay Road, $132,000

John D. Tucker and Shawn Tucker to SFR 3, LLC, lot west Harrison Street, $61,000

Etta Pickard and Maurice Pickard to Bryson Durham, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $110,000

Nita Patel and Mukesh Patel to Christie Leath-Warren and Samuel Warren, lot Ashcroft, phase II, $330,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Trevor Gardner and Nicole Gardner, 1.338 acres Anderson Road, $215,000

Deborah Chrismon to Joshua L. Jones and Ashley A. Jones, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $272,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Stephanie Lynn Drzewicki Jones from James Alan Jones Jr.

Mark Alfred Mays from Crystal Dawn Mays

Jeremy Daniel King from Amy White King

Kevin Wayne McConnell from Angela Garner McConnell

Jose Manuel Rivera Diaz from Ana Felicia Rivera

Brendan Scott Hopkins from Joy Elaine Eudy

Michael Eugene Bates Jr. from Kathryn Denise Bates

Gregory Nelson Brant from Shavone Marie Brant

Kristen Lee Gadaire from Michael Scott Gadaire

Carolyn B. Whitley from Patrick Terrelonge

Dat Tan Tran from Ngoe Kim Thi Ngu

Sabrina Lynn Cook from Kyle Frank Cook

Sean Michael Harvey from Jazmine B. Monique Harvey

Gerald Levon Marion from Pamela D. Marion

Edward Jerome Harris from Patricia Veronica Pencil

