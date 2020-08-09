Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Luis E. Torres-Delgado Jr. and Tamara K. Torres to Brian Davis Hicks, 1.33 acres Shelton Road, $245,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ashley H. Poindexter to James P. Bishop, lot Duck Woods, $27,000
Woods Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Bertha G. Maltez and Lorena P. Galindo, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Patterson Street, $54,000
Veda Sue Bruffy Thomson to Amber Marie Newton, lot Longhook Road, $39,500
Mark S. Hall and Sandra G. Hall to Zachary A. Koger and Stephanie A. Koger, lot Irvin River Heights, $247,000
Woods Investment Properties, LLC, to Donna K. Brown, lot Patterson Street, $55,000
Joshua L. Jones and Ashley A. Jones to Joshua Wilkerson, lot Center Church Road, $110,000
Cher R. Delapp and Jimmy L. Adkins, plus John P. Delapp, to James M. Maines and Beverly Maines, lot Taft Street, $162,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Dawn Rierson Easler to Salomon R. Hernandez, lot Dan Valley Road, $283,500
Steven Jermoe Hatch Jr. and Katelynn Cash Hatch to Dennis V. Martin and Pamela S. Martin, lot Lindsey Bridge Road, $355,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Judy R. White and Ellen Gray White to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, 2.066 acres “Plat of Survey for Michael and Charlene Michaux,” $8,000
Christopher York, plus Jared Lashley and Anna Kirkman, to Victor Klimowsky and Lisa Klimowsky, lots Forest Grove subdivision, $40,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Phillip A. Kallam, “Survey Plat for BS&J Builders,” $158,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Christopher A. Huskey and Tiffany O. Huskey to Randall Keith Humphries II and Judy Louise Humphries, lot Hunters Forest subdivision, $253,500
Robert W. Bradsher and Patricia R. Bradsher to Cameron Chadwick Hawks, lot Fawnwood Road, $29,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Hunter R. Dickerson and Brittany L. Coe, lot Blue Jay Road, $132,000
John D. Tucker and Shawn Tucker to SFR 3, LLC, lot west Harrison Street, $61,000
Etta Pickard and Maurice Pickard to Bryson Durham, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $110,000
Nita Patel and Mukesh Patel to Christie Leath-Warren and Samuel Warren, lot Ashcroft, phase II, $330,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Trevor Gardner and Nicole Gardner, 1.338 acres Anderson Road, $215,000
Deborah Chrismon to Joshua L. Jones and Ashley A. Jones, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $272,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Stephanie Lynn Drzewicki Jones from James Alan Jones Jr.
Mark Alfred Mays from Crystal Dawn Mays
Jeremy Daniel King from Amy White King
Kevin Wayne McConnell from Angela Garner McConnell
Jose Manuel Rivera Diaz from Ana Felicia Rivera
Brendan Scott Hopkins from Joy Elaine Eudy
Michael Eugene Bates Jr. from Kathryn Denise Bates
Gregory Nelson Brant from Shavone Marie Brant
Kristen Lee Gadaire from Michael Scott Gadaire
Carolyn B. Whitley from Patrick Terrelonge
Dat Tan Tran from Ngoe Kim Thi Ngu
Sabrina Lynn Cook from Kyle Frank Cook
Sean Michael Harvey from Jazmine B. Monique Harvey
Gerald Levon Marion from Pamela D. Marion
Edward Jerome Harris from Patricia Veronica Pencil
