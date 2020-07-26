Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard B. Dyer and Wanda T. Dyer to Franklin Dwayne Boyte and Sherri E. Boyte, Parcel B in Meadow Greens Country Club Inc., $36,000
Michele B. Inman to John C. Dickson and Jill S. Dickson, lots Shedd Street, $57,000
Robin B. Towler to Jason Wayne Rieson, lot Glovenia Street (or Stella E. Graves Survey), $16,000
John D. Philpott and Tonya Terry Philpott to Kevin Patrick Basham, lot Greenwood Street, $22,000
Doreen J. Anacleto to Michael Donnell Chestnut, lot west Morehead Street, $9,000
Zachary A. Koger and Stephanie Koger to Alexis Kierra Blackwell, lot west Moore Street, $87,500
Seawaves Real Estates, LLC, to Steven R. Fryar, lots Mill and Buchannon Streets, $123,000
Swofford Inc. to Hutchins Holdings, LLC, lot Survey for Eden Mall, $100,000
Carmine Graziani to G Salim Properties, LLC, lot Kings Highway, $135,000
Eli W. Roach and Sharon Leanne Roach to Bryson Anderson, two tracts Aiken Summitt Road, $130,000
Carl Michael Thacker to Charlene D. Peeler, lot Old Bethel Site, $75,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Linda McCuiston to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, 21.26 acres NC-2190, $ 65,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sydney D. Stocking Jr. and Janet Lavoie Stocking to Felix Eduardo Rivera Correa and Stephanie Renee Devine Rivera, lot Lemar Acres, $245,000
Brian P. Mulvan and Beth A. Della Buono to JF Elliott Builders Inc., lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 3, $7,000
Durham Living Trust to George Anthony Kembro and Melanie April Kembro, 65.02 acres Plat of Survey for DLTrust, $320,000
David J. Gerrells to Margarita Perez, lots J.J. Payne subdivision on Lawsonville Avenue, $9,000
Dale Lewis and Karen C. Lewis to James Michael Denecker and Lisa Sue Denecker, lot Irvingwood on Spring Garden Road, $115,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Lisa A. Wisz and Doug Wisz to David N. Smith and Pamela C. Smith, 40 acre-tract Guerrant Springs Road, $14,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patrick W. Bussell and Emily J. Bussell to Karen S. Cartlidge, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $42,500
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Fernando Ufret and Roxanne Ufret to Humphrey + One Inc. of NC, 1.80 acres NC-87, $45,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Kimberly Cardwell Brown from David Way Brown
Frances Feamster Leazer from Timothy Lamonte Leazer
David Jarrett Johnson Maddox from Theresa Lavone Maddox
April Michele M. McIntyre from Allen Blaine McIntyre
Lisa N. East from William W. East Jr.
Diane Susan I. Rainas from John Dale Rainas
Melissa Ann C. Bowling from Matthew Steven Bowling
Taylor M. Trantham from Brittany R. Trantham
Teresa M. Spann from Donald Scott Spain
Cora Brooke Harris from Jason Edward Lipford II
Amber M. Chilton from David W. Chilton II
Jeanine Miller Jackson from Norman Eugene Jackson
Stephanie Shea M. Nance from Marcus Chandler Nance
Brienne Lillian N. Thornton from Ryan Alexander Thornton
William Jason Moore from Kristen Hardy Moore
