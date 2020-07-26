Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard B. Dyer and Wanda T. Dyer to Franklin Dwayne Boyte and Sherri E. Boyte, Parcel B in Meadow Greens Country Club Inc., $36,000

Michele B. Inman to John C. Dickson and Jill S. Dickson, lots Shedd Street, $57,000

Robin B. Towler to Jason Wayne Rieson, lot Glovenia Street (or Stella E. Graves Survey), $16,000

John D. Philpott and Tonya Terry Philpott to Kevin Patrick Basham, lot Greenwood Street, $22,000

Doreen J. Anacleto to Michael Donnell Chestnut, lot west Morehead Street, $9,000

Zachary A. Koger and Stephanie Koger to Alexis Kierra Blackwell, lot west Moore Street, $87,500

Seawaves Real Estates, LLC, to Steven R. Fryar, lots Mill and Buchannon Streets, $123,000

Swofford Inc. to Hutchins Holdings, LLC, lot Survey for Eden Mall, $100,000

Carmine Graziani to G Salim Properties, LLC, lot Kings Highway, $135,000

Eli W. Roach and Sharon Leanne Roach to Bryson Anderson, two tracts Aiken Summitt Road, $130,000

Carl Michael Thacker to Charlene D. Peeler, lot Old Bethel Site, $75,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Linda McCuiston to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, 21.26 acres NC-2190, $ 65,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sydney D. Stocking Jr. and Janet Lavoie Stocking to Felix Eduardo Rivera Correa and Stephanie Renee Devine Rivera, lot Lemar Acres, $245,000

Brian P. Mulvan and Beth A. Della Buono to JF Elliott Builders Inc., lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 3, $7,000

Durham Living Trust to George Anthony Kembro and Melanie April Kembro, 65.02 acres Plat of Survey for DLTrust, $320,000

David J. Gerrells to Margarita Perez, lots J.J. Payne subdivision on Lawsonville Avenue, $9,000

Dale Lewis and Karen C. Lewis to James Michael Denecker and Lisa Sue Denecker, lot Irvingwood on Spring Garden Road, $115,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Lisa A. Wisz and Doug Wisz to David N. Smith and Pamela C. Smith, 40 acre-tract Guerrant Springs Road, $14,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patrick W. Bussell and Emily J. Bussell to Karen S. Cartlidge, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $42,500

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Fernando Ufret and Roxanne Ufret to Humphrey + One Inc. of NC, 1.80 acres NC-87, $45,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Kimberly Cardwell Brown from David Way Brown

Frances Feamster Leazer from Timothy Lamonte Leazer

David Jarrett Johnson Maddox from Theresa Lavone Maddox

April Michele M. McIntyre from Allen Blaine McIntyre

Lisa N. East from William W. East Jr.

Diane Susan I. Rainas from John Dale Rainas

Melissa Ann C. Bowling from Matthew Steven Bowling

Taylor M. Trantham from Brittany R. Trantham

Teresa M. Spann from Donald Scott Spain

Cora Brooke Harris from Jason Edward Lipford II

Amber M. Chilton from David W. Chilton II

Jeanine Miller Jackson from Norman Eugene Jackson

Stephanie Shea M. Nance from Marcus Chandler Nance

Brienne Lillian N. Thornton from Ryan Alexander Thornton

William Jason Moore from Kristen Hardy Moore

