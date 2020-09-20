Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Mark L. Herndon and Deborah A. Herndon to Nicholas P. Laws and Lindley S. Laws, lot Bevill Lakes Farm (aka Wellington subdivision), phase 4, $189,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc. to Tammy Dunlap Goolsby and Michael Dwayne Goolsby, 10.993 acres, $47,000
Michael Timothy Haley to Joseph C. Knight, tracts Ellisboro Road, $235,000
Eric D. Holleman and Nisha L. Holleman to Paul Anthony McCants and Emily Kline McCants, lot Brookfield, phase one, $298,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeraldine Wood Weddle to Triston Dakotah Hale, three tracts Cascade Avenue, $15,000
Willie J. Harris and Sharon P. Harris to Margaret Ann Raad, lot Maryland Commons, $120,500
Castle 2020, LLC, to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Glovenia Street Development, $17,000
Jeffrey Eric Coleman to Crecencio G. Carreon, two tracts, $7,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Paula R. Ferguson and Lisa F. Chambers along with David M. Ferguson and Cindy Ferguson to Joshua R. Balogh, lot Manuel Road, $120,000
David Roy Stewart III to William Ty Rutledge V plus Emberly Parker, lots Mont Charles, $170,000
Michael Moran and Whitney Moran to James Witherspoon and Caitlin Witherspoon, lot The Country, section 2, $256,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Tanya J. Harris to Charles Land, tracts Jefferson Street, $20,000
Jeffrey J. Dalton and David W. Dalton to Glenn H. Dalton, lots Joshua Heights, $10,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Brian L. Land and Amanda Land to Jordan Johnson and Tiffany Johnson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $290,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jimmie L. Pickard and Ida N. Pickard to Paul F. Johnson and Jenella L. Little, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Pine Hill Estates, $185,000
McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to Zackary Shelton and Brooke Bennett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.72 acres Edwards Road, $127,500
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Michael D. Martin Sr. and Lisa Martin, lot Drum Estates, $122,000
Salvatore J. Furnari and Barbara A. Furnari, as co-trustees of the Furnari Living Trust to Mark Wayne Donaldson and Patti Jean Donaldson, lot Winsome Laurel Lane, $287,000
Zackary Ross DeLancey and Sarah DeLancey to Nickerson Real Estate Inv., LLC, lot NC-1998 and 1987, $166,500
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Waldo Smith Locksmith, LLC, lot Turner Drive, $150,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Ms. Olivia Ann Gauldin to Christopher L. Scott and Samantha M. Scott, one-acre Guerrant Springs Road, $189,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stacey Wall Knight and Michael Todd Knight to Robert Clay Walker Jr. and Janice Carter Walker, lot Irvin Farm Road, $186,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Carolyn Lee Grogan Carpenter from Ricky Scott Carpenter
Tammy Lou Clay Hall from Billy Leverne Hall Jr.
Harmony Cheri Peterson Guy from Bryan Joseph Guy
Alice Sherie McDaniel from William L. McDaniel
Christina Marie Nichols Auten from John David Auten
Frances Lee Jones Nobles from Scott Marshall Nobles
Jeanette Fay Blankenship Hunt from Alfred Lee Hunt
Brandon Christopher Richardson from Kayla Gene Richardson
Leslie Dawn Mosteller Connell from Jon Cris Connell
Ashley Danielle Belton from Timothy Joe Belton