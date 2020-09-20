 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Mark L. Herndon and Deborah A. Herndon to Nicholas P. Laws and Lindley S. Laws, lot Bevill Lakes Farm (aka Wellington subdivision), phase 4, $189,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc. to Tammy Dunlap Goolsby and Michael Dwayne Goolsby, 10.993 acres, $47,000

Michael Timothy Haley to Joseph C. Knight, tracts Ellisboro Road, $235,000

Eric D. Holleman and Nisha L. Holleman to Paul Anthony McCants and Emily Kline McCants, lot Brookfield, phase one, $298,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeraldine Wood Weddle to Triston Dakotah Hale, three tracts Cascade Avenue, $15,000

Willie J. Harris and Sharon P. Harris to Margaret Ann Raad, lot Maryland Commons, $120,500

Castle 2020, LLC, to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Glovenia Street Development, $17,000

Jeffrey Eric Coleman to Crecencio G. Carreon, two tracts, $7,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Paula R. Ferguson and Lisa F. Chambers along with David M. Ferguson and Cindy Ferguson to Joshua R. Balogh, lot Manuel Road, $120,000

David Roy Stewart III to William Ty Rutledge V plus Emberly Parker, lots Mont Charles, $170,000

Michael Moran and Whitney Moran to James Witherspoon and Caitlin Witherspoon, lot The Country, section 2, $256,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Tanya J. Harris to Charles Land, tracts Jefferson Street, $20,000

Jeffrey J. Dalton and David W. Dalton to Glenn H. Dalton, lots Joshua Heights, $10,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Brian L. Land and Amanda Land to Jordan Johnson and Tiffany Johnson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $290,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jimmie L. Pickard and Ida N. Pickard to Paul F. Johnson and Jenella L. Little, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Pine Hill Estates, $185,000

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to Zackary Shelton and Brooke Bennett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.72 acres Edwards Road, $127,500

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Michael D. Martin Sr. and Lisa Martin, lot Drum Estates, $122,000

Salvatore J. Furnari and Barbara A. Furnari, as co-trustees of the Furnari Living Trust to Mark Wayne Donaldson and Patti Jean Donaldson, lot Winsome Laurel Lane, $287,000

Zackary Ross DeLancey and Sarah DeLancey to Nickerson Real Estate Inv., LLC, lot NC-1998 and 1987, $166,500

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Waldo Smith Locksmith, LLC, lot Turner Drive, $150,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Ms. Olivia Ann Gauldin to Christopher L. Scott and Samantha M. Scott, one-acre Guerrant Springs Road, $189,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stacey Wall Knight and Michael Todd Knight to Robert Clay Walker Jr. and Janice Carter Walker, lot Irvin Farm Road, $186,000

Divorces granted

Carolyn Lee Grogan Carpenter from Ricky Scott Carpenter

Tammy Lou Clay Hall from Billy Leverne Hall Jr.

Harmony Cheri Peterson Guy from Bryan Joseph Guy

Alice Sherie McDaniel from William L. McDaniel

Christina Marie Nichols Auten from John David Auten

Frances Lee Jones Nobles from Scott Marshall Nobles

Jeanette Fay Blankenship Hunt from Alfred Lee Hunt

Brandon Christopher Richardson from Kayla Gene Richardson

Leslie Dawn Mosteller Connell from Jon Cris Connell

Ashley Danielle Belton from Timothy Joe Belton

