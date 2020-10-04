Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Joshua M. Protzek and Megan M. Protzek to Robert Lewis Johnson, lot Bevill Lakes aka Wellington subdivision, phase 4, $350,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Claude A. Draillard and Karyn L. Oliver-Draillard to Bradley M. Ader, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase two, $8.35 million
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Teresa Delgado to Successful Transitions, LLC, lot Lynrock Street, $109,000
David Leon Brumbeloe and Elizabeth Brumbeloe to Sarah A. Biggs, lots Irving River Heights, $119,000
Jean D. Harrington to The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. of NC, two tracts Jay and Patrick streets, $80,000
The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. of NC to Francine Blanchet-Sadri and Fereidoon Sadri, two tracts Jay and Patrick streets, $89,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Philip B. McFall and Julie Clay McFall to Larry N. Easler and Jessie L. Easler, lot Main Street at 8th Avenue, $290,000
David Michael Kennedy and Claire M. Kennedy to Nathan Alan Brown and Laura Beth Brown, 52.182 acres Danbury Bridge Road, $152,000
Ronnie C. Sidden and Sandra Sidden to Cameron Jones, 1.13 acres NC-1395 and NC-770, $137,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Tuggland L.L.C. of Virginia to Donald R. West and Myra June West, property Hwy. 220 Business, $455,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Patrick B. Bush and Pamela K. Bush to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Rolling Greens subdivision, section one, $37,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bradley Lester Moore and Angela Denny Moore to Darren Keith Mitchell and Katelyn McKinney Mitchell, 1.85 acres plus add-on property NC-2329, on Moore Road, $115,000
Robert Clay Walker Jr. and Janice Carter Walker to Alexis Katherine Golias, lot Fawn Circle in Village Oaks, phase IV, $170,000
James Robert Stanfield and Dee Brown Stanfield to Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., property Lindsey Street, $45,000
Arnettie M. Hairston to TDBD Properties, LLC, lot west Morehead Street, $72,000
Herbert D. Way and Peggy C. Way, plus Barbara Ann Way, to Griffith W. Bean, lots Ballard Heights subdivision, $3,500
Juanita Simmons and Danny Simmons to Rolando Wingord, lot Ware Street, $13,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Jaspar Wilson and Kelly Clarke Wilson to Michael A. Harbour and Kasey S. Harbour, 1.530 acres NC-700, $220,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Micah A. Snow and Brandy Lane Snow to Brandon Wilson, lot Williamsburg Acres, $160,000
Muriel Vernon to Stephen R. Heenan and Sharise Heenan, lot “Final Plat Property of Allen L. Wells and Carol A. Wells,” $246,000
Divorces granted
Erica Beecher Carter from Michael Clint Carter
Carl Anthony Phifer from Rubiena Phifer
Misty Dawn Carr from Raymond Milford Carr
Dana Wilson Joyce from Corey Michael Joyce
Ashley Nicole Smith from Leon Michael Smith
Billy Joe Smith from Heather Chilton Smith
Ashley Michelle Spruill-Green from Carl Green Jr.
Jonathan Paul Belscher from Amber Marie Hill
Angela Viviana Diaz Mahecha from Juan Gabriel Alba Diaz
James J. Hill from Marchelle E. Stanback
Doreta Ann Houck White from Tracy O’Neal White
Joy S. Puryear Yellordy from LaVan Jamal Yellordy
Amy K. Watkins from Alexander B. Watkins
Melinda D. Smith from Gary L. Smith
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!