Rockingham County public records

Ronnie C. Sidden and Sandra Sidden to Cameron Jones, 1.13 acres NC-1395 and NC-770, $137,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Tuggland L.L.C. of Virginia to Donald R. West and Myra June West, property Hwy. 220 Business, $455,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Patrick B. Bush and Pamela K. Bush to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Rolling Greens subdivision, section one, $37,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bradley Lester Moore and Angela Denny Moore to Darren Keith Mitchell and Katelyn McKinney Mitchell, 1.85 acres plus add-on property NC-2329, on Moore Road, $115,000

Robert Clay Walker Jr. and Janice Carter Walker to Alexis Katherine Golias, lot Fawn Circle in Village Oaks, phase IV, $170,000

James Robert Stanfield and Dee Brown Stanfield to Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., property Lindsey Street, $45,000

Arnettie M. Hairston to TDBD Properties, LLC, lot west Morehead Street, $72,000

Herbert D. Way and Peggy C. Way, plus Barbara Ann Way, to Griffith W. Bean, lots Ballard Heights subdivision, $3,500