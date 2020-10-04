 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Joshua M. Protzek and Megan M. Protzek to Robert Lewis Johnson, lot Bevill Lakes aka Wellington subdivision, phase 4, $350,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Claude A. Draillard and Karyn L. Oliver-Draillard to Bradley M. Ader, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase two, $8.35 million

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Teresa Delgado to Successful Transitions, LLC, lot Lynrock Street, $109,000

David Leon Brumbeloe and Elizabeth Brumbeloe to Sarah A. Biggs, lots Irving River Heights, $119,000

Jean D. Harrington to The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. of NC, two tracts Jay and Patrick streets, $80,000

The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. of NC to Francine Blanchet-Sadri and Fereidoon Sadri, two tracts Jay and Patrick streets, $89,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Philip B. McFall and Julie Clay McFall to Larry N. Easler and Jessie L. Easler, lot Main Street at 8th Avenue, $290,000

David Michael Kennedy and Claire M. Kennedy to Nathan Alan Brown and Laura Beth Brown, 52.182 acres Danbury Bridge Road, $152,000

Ronnie C. Sidden and Sandra Sidden to Cameron Jones, 1.13 acres NC-1395 and NC-770, $137,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Tuggland L.L.C. of Virginia to Donald R. West and Myra June West, property Hwy. 220 Business, $455,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Patrick B. Bush and Pamela K. Bush to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Rolling Greens subdivision, section one, $37,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bradley Lester Moore and Angela Denny Moore to Darren Keith Mitchell and Katelyn McKinney Mitchell, 1.85 acres plus add-on property NC-2329, on Moore Road, $115,000

Robert Clay Walker Jr. and Janice Carter Walker to Alexis Katherine Golias, lot Fawn Circle in Village Oaks, phase IV, $170,000

James Robert Stanfield and Dee Brown Stanfield to Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., property Lindsey Street, $45,000

Arnettie M. Hairston to TDBD Properties, LLC, lot west Morehead Street, $72,000

Herbert D. Way and Peggy C. Way, plus Barbara Ann Way, to Griffith W. Bean, lots Ballard Heights subdivision, $3,500

Juanita Simmons and Danny Simmons to Rolando Wingord, lot Ware Street, $13,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Benjamin Jaspar Wilson and Kelly Clarke Wilson to Michael A. Harbour and Kasey S. Harbour, 1.530 acres NC-700, $220,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Micah A. Snow and Brandy Lane Snow to Brandon Wilson, lot Williamsburg Acres, $160,000

Muriel Vernon to Stephen R. Heenan and Sharise Heenan, lot “Final Plat Property of Allen L. Wells and Carol A. Wells,” $246,000

Divorces granted

Erica Beecher Carter from Michael Clint Carter

Carl Anthony Phifer from Rubiena Phifer

Misty Dawn Carr from Raymond Milford Carr

Dana Wilson Joyce from Corey Michael Joyce

Ashley Nicole Smith from Leon Michael Smith

Billy Joe Smith from Heather Chilton Smith

Ashley Michelle Spruill-Green from Carl Green Jr.

Jonathan Paul Belscher from Amber Marie Hill

Angela Viviana Diaz Mahecha from Juan Gabriel Alba Diaz

James J. Hill from Marchelle E. Stanback

Doreta Ann Houck White from Tracy O’Neal White

Joy S. Puryear Yellordy from LaVan Jamal Yellordy

Amy K. Watkins from Alexander B. Watkins

Melinda D. Smith from Gary L. Smith

