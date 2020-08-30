Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Larry T. Blanchard to Robert E. Brooks and Shirley M. Brooks, lot West Burton Development, $132,500
Bradley R. Fisher and Dawn Price Fisher to Thomas W. Pruitt, lots Draper Development, $68,000
Patrice B. Carter and Donnie Ray Carter to Larry T. Blanchard, lot Harrison Street, $110,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Justin D. Braswell to Tracy Blackard, lot North 3rd Avenue, $132,000
Steve Sidney Mills and Ellen Carol C. Mills to Logan Belton Smith and Johnnie Dalton Smith, 18.030 acres “Survey Plat for Steve S. Mills and Ellen Carol Mills,” $46,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Christopher M. Cositore and Stephanie A. Cositore to Gilbert Stewart and Dynita Stewart, lot Winsome Laurel Lane, $307,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Yvonne Sue Nelson to Charles A. Southard, lot Lakewalk Drive, $300,000
Ted W. Hopkins and April W. Hopkins to Curtis Anthony Dean Jr. and Tricia Hargett Dean, lot Fairfield Road, $427,500
Abraham T. Markley and Stephanie Markley to Misha N. Braja and Ann H. Braja, lots Pine Hill Estates, No. 1, $287,000
Jeffrey O. Johnston to Stephen Schumborg, 3.08 acres County Home Road, $65,000
Colby Lee Meador and Jessica Paschal Meador to Jordan Tyler James Williams and Caroline McKenzie Turner, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 29 acres +/- Leaksville Road, $114,000
William Ernest Smith Jr. and Karen Y. Smith to Mark E. Peoples and Leslie N. Peoples, lot Moss Street, $25,000
David Warner Ellington and Janice Marshall Ellington to Aaron Soodek and Jamie Soodek, lot Arnolda Acres, $240000
Steve E. Bailey and Celeste L. Bailey to Nickerson Real Estate Investments, lot Belmont Water Works, $185,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard J. Burgess and Barbara A. Burgess to Joseph Readling, lot Sandy Cross Village, $9,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Nathan Floyd Rich and Monette Jones Rich to Sang Ho Min and Young Pun Lynn, 5.292 acres NC-65, $70,000
Daniel Albert Cory and Kelly R. Cory to Janey R. Chalk and Dillon T. Chalk, lot University Estates, Map #2, $125,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Clarence Everett Hilliard Jr. and Cindia Diane Hilliard to Mario Carreno Martinez, lot Lamrocton North, section E, $30,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Dominique Danielle Hill from Nathanial Baker Smith IV
Mark Lee Fox Jr. from Sarah Lauren Fox
Shawn O. Ellison from April L. Ellison
James Dale Davis from Penny Maynor Davis
Sue H. Farris from Timothy Hale
Sabrina Pruitt from Holden Crowder
Donna Marie W. Hall from Allen Boyd Hall Jr.
Timothy Potts from Elizabeth McGill
Roosevelt Martin Jr. from Eleanor Christina Thomas
Pamela Watson Pope from Timothy Martin Pope
Timothy Wayne Honeycutt from Shawnnessa Sue Honeycutt
Derrick L. Fogg from Caroline Moreland Fogg
Steven Sean Brunner from Adriane Cole Brunner
Lisa Denise Spann Sherrill from Joshua Allen Sherrill
