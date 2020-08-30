Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Larry T. Blanchard to Robert E. Brooks and Shirley M. Brooks, lot West Burton Development, $132,500

Bradley R. Fisher and Dawn Price Fisher to Thomas W. Pruitt, lots Draper Development, $68,000

Patrice B. Carter and Donnie Ray Carter to Larry T. Blanchard, lot Harrison Street, $110,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Justin D. Braswell to Tracy Blackard, lot North 3rd Avenue, $132,000

Steve Sidney Mills and Ellen Carol C. Mills to Logan Belton Smith and Johnnie Dalton Smith, 18.030 acres “Survey Plat for Steve S. Mills and Ellen Carol Mills,” $46,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Christopher M. Cositore and Stephanie A. Cositore to Gilbert Stewart and Dynita Stewart, lot Winsome Laurel Lane, $307,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Yvonne Sue Nelson to Charles A. Southard, lot Lakewalk Drive, $300,000

Ted W. Hopkins and April W. Hopkins to Curtis Anthony Dean Jr. and Tricia Hargett Dean, lot Fairfield Road, $427,500

Abraham T. Markley and Stephanie Markley to Misha N. Braja and Ann H. Braja, lots Pine Hill Estates, No. 1, $287,000

Jeffrey O. Johnston to Stephen Schumborg, 3.08 acres County Home Road, $65,000

Colby Lee Meador and Jessica Paschal Meador to Jordan Tyler James Williams and Caroline McKenzie Turner, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 29 acres +/- Leaksville Road, $114,000

William Ernest Smith Jr. and Karen Y. Smith to Mark E. Peoples and Leslie N. Peoples, lot Moss Street, $25,000

David Warner Ellington and Janice Marshall Ellington to Aaron Soodek and Jamie Soodek, lot Arnolda Acres, $240000

Steve E. Bailey and Celeste L. Bailey to Nickerson Real Estate Investments, lot Belmont Water Works, $185,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard J. Burgess and Barbara A. Burgess to Joseph Readling, lot Sandy Cross Village, $9,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Nathan Floyd Rich and Monette Jones Rich to Sang Ho Min and Young Pun Lynn, 5.292 acres NC-65, $70,000

Daniel Albert Cory and Kelly R. Cory to Janey R. Chalk and Dillon T. Chalk, lot University Estates, Map #2, $125,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Clarence Everett Hilliard Jr. and Cindia Diane Hilliard to Mario Carreno Martinez, lot Lamrocton North, section E, $30,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Dominique Danielle Hill from Nathanial Baker Smith IV

Mark Lee Fox Jr. from Sarah Lauren Fox

Shawn O. Ellison from April L. Ellison

James Dale Davis from Penny Maynor Davis

Sue H. Farris from Timothy Hale

Sabrina Pruitt from Holden Crowder

Donna Marie W. Hall from Allen Boyd Hall Jr.

Timothy Potts from Elizabeth McGill

Roosevelt Martin Jr. from Eleanor Christina Thomas

Pamela Watson Pope from Timothy Martin Pope

Timothy Wayne Honeycutt from Shawnnessa Sue Honeycutt

Derrick L. Fogg from Caroline Moreland Fogg

Steven Sean Brunner from Adriane Cole Brunner

Lisa Denise Spann Sherrill from Joshua Allen Sherrill

