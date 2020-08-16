Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bruce R. McCarty and Diana D. McCarty to Andra Mortensen and Daren Mortensen, lot Greenfield, $27,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David Wayne Beam and Sharon Beam to Jakob Jones, lot Pine Road, $165,000

Michael D. Long and Stephanie B. Long to George Kemp and Sharron Kemp, lot Bear Slide Development, $318,000

Price & Associates Realty & Auction, LLC, to Christina Jo Keaton, lots Primitive Heights, $20,000

Elizabeth Ann Barrett to Anthony D. Joyce, property Floyd Hill, $5,000

Frances G. Nichols to Lacy Franklin Paschal Jr. and Melissa Young Paschal, lot Belmont Court, $48,000

Expressions of Light, LLC, to Timothy Ryan Collins, lot Henry Street, $137,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Henry Dixon Wray Jr. and Alesa Carter Wray to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Mountain Valley Development, $10,000

Madison Vision, LLC, to Blueline Property Management, LLC, two tracts Murphy Street, $265,000

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Colleen N. Betts, “Plat of Survey for BS&J Builders,” $20,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Karen C. Lemons and Donald Lemons to Ridge A. Chester, lots Thelma A. Lemons Estate, $95,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Brandon Michael Scott Craddock and Summer C. Craddock, lot “Survey for Willow Oaks Farm, phase II,” 156,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Trang Thien Dao to Don Justin Ricketts and Alisha Launer Ricketts, lot Jacobs Creek Division, Map 2, $600,000

Karl E. Rancer to Donnie Lee Adams and Vickie Newman Adams, 3.148-acres Survey for Donnie and Vickie Adams, $32,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

William P. Grogan and Joann M. Grogan, plus Virginia May Altice Meador, to Angela C. Barnes, 15.55 acres Smith Road, $50,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Katelyn Lizbeth Stevens to Victor Morehead, lot Watson Street in the Highlands, $46,000

Jeremy Pruitt and Natosha Pruitt to Terrell Jerod Finklea, lot Cole Place subdivision (on Michrob Lane), $277,500

Robert Stanley and Cindy Mize Stanley to CMH Homes Inc., lots Brooks Road (or M.E. Roberts Estate), $8,000

Heather Williams and William Williams to Ward Laughlin and Kathleen Laughlin, 1.117 acres Plat of Survey for Janet Rakestraw, $210,000

Premier Federal Credit Union to Justin Ward and Amanda Ward, lots south Scales Street, $275,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Catherine Rose and Matthew Schnaderbeck, lot Berrymore Road, $260,000

Janice G. Hamby and Terry Vuncannon to Aubrey J. Junker Jr. and Jo-Amber J. Junker, lot Plat for DRRT Inc., $48,000

Greenbrier Pipeline Company, LLC, to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, 2.988 acres NC-700, $30,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Katherine Marie Jones from Ryan Patrick Jones

Deidre Renita Thomas-Whisonant from Desmond Jermaine Whisonant

Lisa Marie Durham from Michael Curtis Wayne Durham

Tyler James Dunn from Hillary Akers Dunn

Eric Eugene Mobley from Tammy Reid Mobley

Amanda Rose Moore from Rocky Austin Moore

Ronnie Lee Isley from LouAnn Seawell Isley

Victoria Shantel Thomas Washington from Justin Alphonzo Washington

Michelle Veronica Clarke Jones from Jason Rodney Paul Jones

