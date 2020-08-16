Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bruce R. McCarty and Diana D. McCarty to Andra Mortensen and Daren Mortensen, lot Greenfield, $27,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David Wayne Beam and Sharon Beam to Jakob Jones, lot Pine Road, $165,000
Michael D. Long and Stephanie B. Long to George Kemp and Sharron Kemp, lot Bear Slide Development, $318,000
Price & Associates Realty & Auction, LLC, to Christina Jo Keaton, lots Primitive Heights, $20,000
Elizabeth Ann Barrett to Anthony D. Joyce, property Floyd Hill, $5,000
Frances G. Nichols to Lacy Franklin Paschal Jr. and Melissa Young Paschal, lot Belmont Court, $48,000
Expressions of Light, LLC, to Timothy Ryan Collins, lot Henry Street, $137,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Henry Dixon Wray Jr. and Alesa Carter Wray to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Mountain Valley Development, $10,000
Madison Vision, LLC, to Blueline Property Management, LLC, two tracts Murphy Street, $265,000
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Colleen N. Betts, “Plat of Survey for BS&J Builders,” $20,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Karen C. Lemons and Donald Lemons to Ridge A. Chester, lots Thelma A. Lemons Estate, $95,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Brandon Michael Scott Craddock and Summer C. Craddock, lot “Survey for Willow Oaks Farm, phase II,” 156,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Trang Thien Dao to Don Justin Ricketts and Alisha Launer Ricketts, lot Jacobs Creek Division, Map 2, $600,000
Karl E. Rancer to Donnie Lee Adams and Vickie Newman Adams, 3.148-acres Survey for Donnie and Vickie Adams, $32,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
William P. Grogan and Joann M. Grogan, plus Virginia May Altice Meador, to Angela C. Barnes, 15.55 acres Smith Road, $50,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Katelyn Lizbeth Stevens to Victor Morehead, lot Watson Street in the Highlands, $46,000
Jeremy Pruitt and Natosha Pruitt to Terrell Jerod Finklea, lot Cole Place subdivision (on Michrob Lane), $277,500
Robert Stanley and Cindy Mize Stanley to CMH Homes Inc., lots Brooks Road (or M.E. Roberts Estate), $8,000
Heather Williams and William Williams to Ward Laughlin and Kathleen Laughlin, 1.117 acres Plat of Survey for Janet Rakestraw, $210,000
Premier Federal Credit Union to Justin Ward and Amanda Ward, lots south Scales Street, $275,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Catherine Rose and Matthew Schnaderbeck, lot Berrymore Road, $260,000
Janice G. Hamby and Terry Vuncannon to Aubrey J. Junker Jr. and Jo-Amber J. Junker, lot Plat for DRRT Inc., $48,000
Greenbrier Pipeline Company, LLC, to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, 2.988 acres NC-700, $30,000
Divorces granted
Katherine Marie Jones from Ryan Patrick Jones
Deidre Renita Thomas-Whisonant from Desmond Jermaine Whisonant
Lisa Marie Durham from Michael Curtis Wayne Durham
Tyler James Dunn from Hillary Akers Dunn
Eric Eugene Mobley from Tammy Reid Mobley
Amanda Rose Moore from Rocky Austin Moore
Ronnie Lee Isley from LouAnn Seawell Isley
Victoria Shantel Thomas Washington from Justin Alphonzo Washington
Michelle Veronica Clarke Jones from Jason Rodney Paul Jones
