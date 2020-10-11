 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Metts W. Potter and Kelly Thompson to Jeremy James LaRusso and Shannon L. LaRusso, lot Lamrocton North, section E, $210,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin P. Spencer and Andrea B. Spencer to Michael D. Stewart and Brandi L. Stewart, lot Glencoe Forest Estates, section three, $280,000

Maria E. Malloy to Lars G. Garrenstad and Brenda Jean Bayne, lot Belews Lake, section two, $284,000

Shirley T. Downs to Randy Dean Brawdy and LuJuana Wright Via, two tracts Bennett Farm Road, $213,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles Franklin Martin to Bradley T. Osborne and Patricia L. Osborne, lot Meadowgreen Village Townhomes, section two, $78,500

Paul Cain Stophel and Bonnie Williams Stophel to Wanda S. Stophel, lot North Rickman Street, $38,000

Andrea Lynn East and John Charles East to Jerry Wayne Lewis III and Amanda Brooke Lewis, lot North Spray Development, $86,500

Cheryl Fulcher Barbour and Charles Decatur Barbour Jr. to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot NC-87, $24,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Bobby Milton McDaniel and Ann Marie McDaniel to James R. Brimer and Rhonda B. Brimer, lots Sharpe Wood Acres, $210,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase two, $30,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Jessica M. Nelson, lot Wright Children Investments (or Stonesthrow Drive), $120,000

Johnny L. Vaughan and Rhonda J. Vaughan to Alexandra Dawn Sechrist, lots Hundley Road and Pineview Street, $80,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Tyler Wayne Hayes, lot Winsome Forest, $319,000

Brandon Hodges and Amanda Hodges to Kenneth E. Rhodes and Betty E. Rhodes, property River Run subdivision, phase three, $291,000

Bruce Wayne Burroughs Sr. and Sandra C. Burroughs to Melissa K. Hand, lot Wolf Creek Acres, section two, $99,500

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Kevin Lynn Boyd Sr. and Megan Ferguson Boyd, lot Winsome Forest on Marguerite Court, $325,000

Kathryn Baughn Thomas and David Thomas to Timothy L. Carter and Joni B. Carter, 2.015 acres Roach Street, $14,000

Kenneth L. Hall and Katherine M. Hall to Thomas F. Stafford, lot Westwood Drive, $127,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Joseph Daniel Cross and Melissa B. Cross to Stacie Nicole Moore and Eric PJ Whitaker, lot “Plat for DRTT Inc.,” $373,000

Michael J. Comer and Brittany W. Comer to Jennifer W. Sigmon and Russell P. Sigom Jr., 3.500 acres NC-704, $180,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Loren Harris from Kaleb Hood

Antoinette Knight from Geoffrey Knight

Alisia S. Morris Johnson from Columbus T. Donnell Johnson

Dominique Marquez Ingram from Chary Ingram

Medeas Wanda Smith from Ashley Modell Johnson

Natalie Pugh Jobe from Seth Michael Jobe

Kristian Paul Medd from Amy Danielle Medd

Cheryl Lightsey Pruitt from Emmanuel Darnell Pruitt

Daisy Lee Morton from David Everett LeGrand

Maegan B. Hawks from Edward M. Hawks

Tonya Kay Greene McDuffie from Raleigh David McDuffie

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular