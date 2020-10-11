Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Metts W. Potter and Kelly Thompson to Jeremy James LaRusso and Shannon L. LaRusso, lot Lamrocton North, section E, $210,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kevin P. Spencer and Andrea B. Spencer to Michael D. Stewart and Brandi L. Stewart, lot Glencoe Forest Estates, section three, $280,000
Maria E. Malloy to Lars G. Garrenstad and Brenda Jean Bayne, lot Belews Lake, section two, $284,000
Shirley T. Downs to Randy Dean Brawdy and LuJuana Wright Via, two tracts Bennett Farm Road, $213,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles Franklin Martin to Bradley T. Osborne and Patricia L. Osborne, lot Meadowgreen Village Townhomes, section two, $78,500
Paul Cain Stophel and Bonnie Williams Stophel to Wanda S. Stophel, lot North Rickman Street, $38,000
Andrea Lynn East and John Charles East to Jerry Wayne Lewis III and Amanda Brooke Lewis, lot North Spray Development, $86,500
Cheryl Fulcher Barbour and Charles Decatur Barbour Jr. to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot NC-87, $24,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Bobby Milton McDaniel and Ann Marie McDaniel to James R. Brimer and Rhonda B. Brimer, lots Sharpe Wood Acres, $210,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase two, $30,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Jessica M. Nelson, lot Wright Children Investments (or Stonesthrow Drive), $120,000
Johnny L. Vaughan and Rhonda J. Vaughan to Alexandra Dawn Sechrist, lots Hundley Road and Pineview Street, $80,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Tyler Wayne Hayes, lot Winsome Forest, $319,000
Brandon Hodges and Amanda Hodges to Kenneth E. Rhodes and Betty E. Rhodes, property River Run subdivision, phase three, $291,000
Bruce Wayne Burroughs Sr. and Sandra C. Burroughs to Melissa K. Hand, lot Wolf Creek Acres, section two, $99,500
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Kevin Lynn Boyd Sr. and Megan Ferguson Boyd, lot Winsome Forest on Marguerite Court, $325,000
Kathryn Baughn Thomas and David Thomas to Timothy L. Carter and Joni B. Carter, 2.015 acres Roach Street, $14,000
Kenneth L. Hall and Katherine M. Hall to Thomas F. Stafford, lot Westwood Drive, $127,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Joseph Daniel Cross and Melissa B. Cross to Stacie Nicole Moore and Eric PJ Whitaker, lot “Plat for DRTT Inc.,” $373,000
Michael J. Comer and Brittany W. Comer to Jennifer W. Sigmon and Russell P. Sigom Jr., 3.500 acres NC-704, $180,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Loren Harris from Kaleb Hood
Antoinette Knight from Geoffrey Knight
Alisia S. Morris Johnson from Columbus T. Donnell Johnson
Dominique Marquez Ingram from Chary Ingram
Medeas Wanda Smith from Ashley Modell Johnson
Natalie Pugh Jobe from Seth Michael Jobe
Kristian Paul Medd from Amy Danielle Medd
Cheryl Lightsey Pruitt from Emmanuel Darnell Pruitt
Daisy Lee Morton from David Everett LeGrand
Maegan B. Hawks from Edward M. Hawks
Tonya Kay Greene McDuffie from Raleigh David McDuffie
