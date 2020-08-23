Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patrick P. Edwards and Dawn L. Edwards to Eric M. Presnell and Hannah B. Presnell, one-acre Gideon Grove Church Road, as joint tenants, $174,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Kristin Joyner Birchette, lots HW Circle (also H.J. Williams and Theo T. Williams subdivision), $140,000
Tracy Lynette Wolfe McKinney and Gregory Dean McKinney to Jonathan David Chambers, lot James A. Motsinger property on Ellisboro Road, $50,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Thomas J. Anhalt and Gail C. Anhalt, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $299,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patricia H. Edwards and John Edwards to Jackie Lane Woods and Ronald Ray Woods, in equal shares as tenants-in-common, lot Carolina Avenue, $6,500
Aaron M. Allwardt and Alyssa Allwardt to Justin R. Isaacs and Michelle P. Isaacs, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $173,500
Jean D. Harrington to Michelle R. Barnes and Katy D. Wade, three tracts, $50,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Ira Clay Barrow, lot Meadowood, section F, $176,000
Franklin W. Hopkins and Katherine Hopkins to Merzy M. Long, lot Summit Place, phase I, $110,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
JMCM LLC, of NC, to Bryan Overman, lot Washington Mills Company, (on South 5th Avenue), $21,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc. of NC, lot Greystone Village, phase II, $22,000
James Edward Ferris and Peggy Mae Ferris to Pay n Stay, LLC, lot Price Street, $26,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Medlin Holdings, LLC, to Paul Couture and Amanda Couture, 22.25 acres “Plat of Survey for Patrick Wayne Medlin,” $72,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sebastian Alexander Steele to Mintmorson, LLC, of NC, lot Lindsey Street, $25,000
Edward Wayne Rankin to Howard Slade, lots Ware Street, $17,000
Timothy Joe Belton and Ashley Danielle Clymer to Jason Alexander and Raina Alexander, lot South Belmont, $196,000
Eastern Pride Inc. to Thaxton Richardson Jr. and Ruth S. Richardson, 1.867 acres “Minor Division Plat for Venture Properties VII, LLC,” $1.485 million
Misha N. Braja and Ann Hughes Braja to Deborah Chrismon, lot Belmont Drive and Benton Lane, $200,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lot Winsome Forest, $54,500
Gary K. Henline and Judith D. Henline to Andrew Joseph Karst and Tristan R. Karst, plus Marc R. Lambert and Angella Hebert Lambert, lot River Run, phase II, $250,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Marjorie Ann Webb to Kaleb M. Trollinger and Blanca Ruby Blanco, 3.585 acres “Property of Johnny R. Hoover,” $213,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Timothy Ryan Godwin from Cinnamon Kaye Godwin
Angela Sue Lennard from Kirk Llewellyn Lennard
Elizabeth Ann Larrick from Brian Douglas Larrick
Crystal Alane Hamilton from Anthony Tyrone Sturdivant
Robert Dale Benton from Angela Darlene Benton
Lamont Matthew Fortune from Amanda Mears Fortune
Joanna Dawn Parsons from Cornelius Gene Parsons
Eva Denise Hazelwood Brim from Donnie Lee Brim Jr.
Tonya Leann Joyner Nelson from Kevin Neal Nelson
May Rebecca Monroe Hicks from Robert Jamal Hicks Jr.
Tyrone Lee Tabron from Mary Francis Tabron
Kenneth Michael Huey from Beatrice Louise Huey
