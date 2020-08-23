Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patrick P. Edwards and Dawn L. Edwards to Eric M. Presnell and Hannah B. Presnell, one-acre Gideon Grove Church Road, as joint tenants, $174,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Kristin Joyner Birchette, lots HW Circle (also H.J. Williams and Theo T. Williams subdivision), $140,000

Tracy Lynette Wolfe McKinney and Gregory Dean McKinney to Jonathan David Chambers, lot James A. Motsinger property on Ellisboro Road, $50,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Thomas J. Anhalt and Gail C. Anhalt, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $299,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patricia H. Edwards and John Edwards to Jackie Lane Woods and Ronald Ray Woods, in equal shares as tenants-in-common, lot Carolina Avenue, $6,500

Aaron M. Allwardt and Alyssa Allwardt to Justin R. Isaacs and Michelle P. Isaacs, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $173,500

Jean D. Harrington to Michelle R. Barnes and Katy D. Wade, three tracts, $50,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Ira Clay Barrow, lot Meadowood, section F, $176,000

Franklin W. Hopkins and Katherine Hopkins to Merzy M. Long, lot Summit Place, phase I, $110,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

JMCM LLC, of NC, to Bryan Overman, lot Washington Mills Company, (on South 5th Avenue), $21,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc. of NC, lot Greystone Village, phase II, $22,000

James Edward Ferris and Peggy Mae Ferris to Pay n Stay, LLC, lot Price Street, $26,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Medlin Holdings, LLC, to Paul Couture and Amanda Couture, 22.25 acres “Plat of Survey for Patrick Wayne Medlin,” $72,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sebastian Alexander Steele to Mintmorson, LLC, of NC, lot Lindsey Street, $25,000

Edward Wayne Rankin to Howard Slade, lots Ware Street, $17,000

Timothy Joe Belton and Ashley Danielle Clymer to Jason Alexander and Raina Alexander, lot South Belmont, $196,000

Eastern Pride Inc. to Thaxton Richardson Jr. and Ruth S. Richardson, 1.867 acres “Minor Division Plat for Venture Properties VII, LLC,” $1.485 million

Misha N. Braja and Ann Hughes Braja to Deborah Chrismon, lot Belmont Drive and Benton Lane, $200,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lot Winsome Forest, $54,500

Gary K. Henline and Judith D. Henline to Andrew Joseph Karst and Tristan R. Karst, plus Marc R. Lambert and Angella Hebert Lambert, lot River Run, phase II, $250,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Marjorie Ann Webb to Kaleb M. Trollinger and Blanca Ruby Blanco, 3.585 acres “Property of Johnny R. Hoover,” $213,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Timothy Ryan Godwin from Cinnamon Kaye Godwin

Angela Sue Lennard from Kirk Llewellyn Lennard

Elizabeth Ann Larrick from Brian Douglas Larrick

Crystal Alane Hamilton from Anthony Tyrone Sturdivant

Robert Dale Benton from Angela Darlene Benton

Lamont Matthew Fortune from Amanda Mears Fortune

Joanna Dawn Parsons from Cornelius Gene Parsons

Eva Denise Hazelwood Brim from Donnie Lee Brim Jr.

Tonya Leann Joyner Nelson from Kevin Neal Nelson

May Rebecca Monroe Hicks from Robert Jamal Hicks Jr.

Tyrone Lee Tabron from Mary Francis Tabron

Kenneth Michael Huey from Beatrice Louise Huey

