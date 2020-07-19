Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Zachary Burchette and Hillary Burchette to Wesley S. Saunders, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase one, $170,000

Delane Adkins to James Mullins and Angela Mullins, lot NC-704, $55,000

Alan Michael Reynolds and Tammie Boyd Reynolds to Maggie Leigh Taylor and Brian Keith Taylor, lot Ivery Hope Drive, $145,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Janice W. Robertson and Joyce B. Wall, plus Donald C. Wall and Lena Wall, along with Samuel Wall and Jackie Wall, to Janice Massey and Joseph Massey, lots Fisher and Victor streets, $8,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Stephen French and Jill A. French, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $172,500

Patricia Ethridge, plus Ryan Patrick Holmes and Jana Holmes, along with Scott Michael Holmes and Stephanie Musser, as Devisees to LW&T Lavina Terrell Holmes, to Eric Lyle DeHart, property Bridge Street, $8,000

Rebecca K. Minichello and Ronald Minichello to Shannon C. Wilson, lot Early Avenue, $13,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Phillip A. Kallam to Michael C. Branson and Deanna L. Ellison, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pine Farms subdivision, phase II, $195,000

David E. Yoder and Cheryl S. Yoder to Jose Carman Salas and Silvia Lilia Salas, lot Snead Road, $19,500

Mary Ruth Wilkins, Trustee under the Mary Ruth Wilkins Living Trust, to Joni Marie Robertson, lots Ponderosa Road, $50,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Wendy D. Cheek to Taylor L. Lancaster, 2.782 acres +/- Survey Plat for Wendy D. Cheek, $135,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stephen E. Carpenter and Heather Carpenter to Joshua A. Gwynn and Sayuri E. Gutierrez, lot Forrest Drive, $223,000

Rosalba Nolasco Gonzalez and Eugenio Cortes Hernandez to Coy M. Slade and Jasmen Slade, lot Mulberry Street, $82,000

Penni Hall Leite and Paul Melo Leite to Jerry Strader and Paige Strader, plus Chase R. Strader, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-1945 or Moir Mill Road, $50,000

JMCM, LLC, of NC, to Kingdom Enterprises E, LLC, lot Northup Street, $45,000

Alicia Chavez Vasquez and Isidro Vasquez-Escobedo to Audiel Vargas and Ivonn Nicolas Martinez, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ridge Street, $28,000

Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Allen Road, $500.00

Jerry Monroe Suthard and Marian E. Suthard, plus Kevin Suthard and Laurie Suthard, along with Autumn Suthard Brown and Brandon Brown to Margaret Louise Suthard, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $56,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Evans Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jonathan Jesus Montanez-Figueroa and Kristen H. Montanez-Figueroa, 2.680 acres Survey for Robert M. Wall Jr., $145,000

Harold Wayne Isley Sr., Trustee, of Harold W. Isley Revocable Trust, to Score Properties, LLC, 10.617 acres Survey Plat for Harold Wayne Isley Sr., $250,000

Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Milton D. Florence and Constance Martin Florence, lot Glenn Farm Estates, phase II, $40,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Joseph Michael Bochicchio from Tamara Louise Bochicchio

Heather Dawn Webb Stegall from Louis Neal Stegall

Paul Renee Hill from Terry Lee Hill

Anisa Neal from Jimmy Dickerson

Cynthia L. Broadnax from Carlton A. Broadnax

Reuben Stanley Campbell Jr. from Melissa Paschal Campbell

Frankie Michelle Moore from Jack Randall Thompson

Bernice Marie Motley from Donald Lee Motley

Houston Lee Jackson from Betty Mae Jackson

Carlos Ballesteros from Brenda Cook

Marvin Joseph Smith Jr. from Hazel H. Smith

Jonathan Sauerbrei from Jessica Griffin Sauerbrei

Charity Lynn C. Milam from Bobby Joe Milam

Thuy Thanh Nguyen from Amy Luong

James Edward Douglas from Sarah Buchanan Douglas

