Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Zachary Burchette and Hillary Burchette to Wesley S. Saunders, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase one, $170,000
Delane Adkins to James Mullins and Angela Mullins, lot NC-704, $55,000
Alan Michael Reynolds and Tammie Boyd Reynolds to Maggie Leigh Taylor and Brian Keith Taylor, lot Ivery Hope Drive, $145,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Janice W. Robertson and Joyce B. Wall, plus Donald C. Wall and Lena Wall, along with Samuel Wall and Jackie Wall, to Janice Massey and Joseph Massey, lots Fisher and Victor streets, $8,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Stephen French and Jill A. French, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $172,500
Patricia Ethridge, plus Ryan Patrick Holmes and Jana Holmes, along with Scott Michael Holmes and Stephanie Musser, as Devisees to LW&T Lavina Terrell Holmes, to Eric Lyle DeHart, property Bridge Street, $8,000
Rebecca K. Minichello and Ronald Minichello to Shannon C. Wilson, lot Early Avenue, $13,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Phillip A. Kallam to Michael C. Branson and Deanna L. Ellison, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pine Farms subdivision, phase II, $195,000
David E. Yoder and Cheryl S. Yoder to Jose Carman Salas and Silvia Lilia Salas, lot Snead Road, $19,500
Mary Ruth Wilkins, Trustee under the Mary Ruth Wilkins Living Trust, to Joni Marie Robertson, lots Ponderosa Road, $50,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Wendy D. Cheek to Taylor L. Lancaster, 2.782 acres +/- Survey Plat for Wendy D. Cheek, $135,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stephen E. Carpenter and Heather Carpenter to Joshua A. Gwynn and Sayuri E. Gutierrez, lot Forrest Drive, $223,000
Rosalba Nolasco Gonzalez and Eugenio Cortes Hernandez to Coy M. Slade and Jasmen Slade, lot Mulberry Street, $82,000
Penni Hall Leite and Paul Melo Leite to Jerry Strader and Paige Strader, plus Chase R. Strader, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-1945 or Moir Mill Road, $50,000
JMCM, LLC, of NC, to Kingdom Enterprises E, LLC, lot Northup Street, $45,000
Alicia Chavez Vasquez and Isidro Vasquez-Escobedo to Audiel Vargas and Ivonn Nicolas Martinez, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ridge Street, $28,000
Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Allen Road, $500.00
Jerry Monroe Suthard and Marian E. Suthard, plus Kevin Suthard and Laurie Suthard, along with Autumn Suthard Brown and Brandon Brown to Margaret Louise Suthard, lot Narrow Gauge Road, $56,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Evans Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jonathan Jesus Montanez-Figueroa and Kristen H. Montanez-Figueroa, 2.680 acres Survey for Robert M. Wall Jr., $145,000
Harold Wayne Isley Sr., Trustee, of Harold W. Isley Revocable Trust, to Score Properties, LLC, 10.617 acres Survey Plat for Harold Wayne Isley Sr., $250,000
Eggleston Construction, LLC, to Milton D. Florence and Constance Martin Florence, lot Glenn Farm Estates, phase II, $40,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Joseph Michael Bochicchio from Tamara Louise Bochicchio
Heather Dawn Webb Stegall from Louis Neal Stegall
Paul Renee Hill from Terry Lee Hill
Anisa Neal from Jimmy Dickerson
Cynthia L. Broadnax from Carlton A. Broadnax
Reuben Stanley Campbell Jr. from Melissa Paschal Campbell
Frankie Michelle Moore from Jack Randall Thompson
Bernice Marie Motley from Donald Lee Motley
Houston Lee Jackson from Betty Mae Jackson
Carlos Ballesteros from Brenda Cook
Marvin Joseph Smith Jr. from Hazel H. Smith
Jonathan Sauerbrei from Jessica Griffin Sauerbrei
Charity Lynn C. Milam from Bobby Joe Milam
Thuy Thanh Nguyen from Amy Luong
James Edward Douglas from Sarah Buchanan Douglas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.