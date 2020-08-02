Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Bobby J. Roberts Jr. and Patricia L. Roberts, lot Fairgrove Church Road, $164,500
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Richard Woods and Cheyenne Autumn Woods, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, on Ravensbourne Drive, $302,000
David Nathan Smith and Pamela C. Smith, plus Ralph L. Clayton Jr. and Faye Clayton to Stephen Lee Roper and Vivian Lopes Roper, 31.547 acres Autumn Crest Court (Plat of Survey for Stephen Roper and Vivian Roper), $224,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kim Hundley Riggins and John Richard Riggins Jr. and Kenneth Dwayne Hundley to Richard Dyson, lot First Street, $36,500
CMH Homes Inc. to Letitia Giles Morris and Steve Earl Morris, 7.30 acres NC-14, $151,000
Christian Logan Hensley to Anthony D. Joyce, lots Glovenia Street Development, $12,500
James B. Parsons and Margaret C. Parsons to Megan K. Straughan and Margaret Melissa Crouch, lot Sycamore Court, $333,000
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Lilly Boulding, lot Bryant Street, $24,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Timothy Lee Swinson and Tamsby F. Swinson to Brittany Nichole Cass and Dylan Wade Perdue, tracts Webster Road, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $240,000
Tanner Kenley Banks to CMH Homes Inc., Survey for William L. Banks and Kimberly E. Banks, $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Douglas A. Maurer and Jody Maurer to Jeffrey Thacker and Maria Thacker, lot Oakcrest Drive, $269,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, two tracts Burton Street, $12,000
John Henry Shelton to John Shane Shelton and Joanna Pyron Shelton, 10.009 acres west Wolf Island Road, $70,000
Shawn Dewayne Spivey and Kathryn Spivey to Corey A. Logsdon and Jennifer I. Logsdon, lot River Run, phase 2, $260,000
Russell W. Farmer and Crystal D. Washburn Farmer to Brett Arron Hicks and Desiree Diane Hicks, lot River Run, phase II, $246,000
Michael D. Whetzel to Kelvin D. Via, lots Ashcroft, phase II, $235,000
Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Kondaur Capital Corp., lot north Scales Street, $35,000
Kelly Raine Johnstone to William Phillip Harrelson and Sharon B. Harrelson, lot Redivision of Pennrose Park, $240,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Clyde D. Guy and Nettie H. Guy to Dustin R. Hancock and Megan E. Hancock, lot NC-700, $135,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Carol Pruitt to Bobby Lee Ingle, lot Mount Carmel Church Road, $8,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
George Oliver Johnson III from Yvette Lena Johnson
Michael Deangelow Haith from Diana Ashley Haith
Leonda Banks Brown from James Anthony Brown Jr.
Darrick Martin from Ladonna Mullins Martin
Jason Travis Morrow from Tracy Ann Morrow
Joe Nathan Little from Lita Walker Little
Leatrice Ann Tatum from Charles Allen Tatum
Michael Robert Walters from Dedra Nan Walters
Shannon Marie Withers-Barlow from Christopher Thomas Barlow
Kimberly L. Washington Brown from Robert Johnathan Brown
Lisa Marie Church Andrews from Anthony Allen Andrews
Deborah Lynn Miller Bailes from Danny W. Bailes
Latasha Rene Jackson McFadded from Kelvin McFadden Jr.
Carolina Strudwick C. Miller from Bryan Todd Miller
