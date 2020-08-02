Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Bobby J. Roberts Jr. and Patricia L. Roberts, lot Fairgrove Church Road, $164,500

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Richard Woods and Cheyenne Autumn Woods, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, on Ravensbourne Drive, $302,000

David Nathan Smith and Pamela C. Smith, plus Ralph L. Clayton Jr. and Faye Clayton to Stephen Lee Roper and Vivian Lopes Roper, 31.547 acres Autumn Crest Court (Plat of Survey for Stephen Roper and Vivian Roper), $224,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kim Hundley Riggins and John Richard Riggins Jr. and Kenneth Dwayne Hundley to Richard Dyson, lot First Street, $36,500

CMH Homes Inc. to Letitia Giles Morris and Steve Earl Morris, 7.30 acres NC-14, $151,000

Christian Logan Hensley to Anthony D. Joyce, lots Glovenia Street Development, $12,500

James B. Parsons and Margaret C. Parsons to Megan K. Straughan and Margaret Melissa Crouch, lot Sycamore Court, $333,000

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Lilly Boulding, lot Bryant Street, $24,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Timothy Lee Swinson and Tamsby F. Swinson to Brittany Nichole Cass and Dylan Wade Perdue, tracts Webster Road, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $240,000

Tanner Kenley Banks to CMH Homes Inc., Survey for William L. Banks and Kimberly E. Banks, $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Douglas A. Maurer and Jody Maurer to Jeffrey Thacker and Maria Thacker, lot Oakcrest Drive, $269,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, two tracts Burton Street, $12,000

John Henry Shelton to John Shane Shelton and Joanna Pyron Shelton, 10.009 acres west Wolf Island Road, $70,000

Shawn Dewayne Spivey and Kathryn Spivey to Corey A. Logsdon and Jennifer I. Logsdon, lot River Run, phase 2, $260,000

Russell W. Farmer and Crystal D. Washburn Farmer to Brett Arron Hicks and Desiree Diane Hicks, lot River Run, phase II, $246,000

Michael D. Whetzel to Kelvin D. Via, lots Ashcroft, phase II, $235,000

Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Kondaur Capital Corp., lot north Scales Street, $35,000

Kelly Raine Johnstone to William Phillip Harrelson and Sharon B. Harrelson, lot Redivision of Pennrose Park, $240,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Clyde D. Guy and Nettie H. Guy to Dustin R. Hancock and Megan E. Hancock, lot NC-700, $135,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Carol Pruitt to Bobby Lee Ingle, lot Mount Carmel Church Road, $8,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

George Oliver Johnson III from Yvette Lena Johnson

Michael Deangelow Haith from Diana Ashley Haith

Leonda Banks Brown from James Anthony Brown Jr.

Darrick Martin from Ladonna Mullins Martin

Jason Travis Morrow from Tracy Ann Morrow

Joe Nathan Little from Lita Walker Little

Leatrice Ann Tatum from Charles Allen Tatum

Michael Robert Walters from Dedra Nan Walters

Shannon Marie Withers-Barlow from Christopher Thomas Barlow

Kimberly L. Washington Brown from Robert Johnathan Brown

Lisa Marie Church Andrews from Anthony Allen Andrews

Deborah Lynn Miller Bailes from Danny W. Bailes

Latasha Rene Jackson McFadded from Kelvin McFadden Jr.

Carolina Strudwick C. Miller from Bryan Todd Miller

