Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Hill and Rhonda Hill to Jenna Elizabeth Tuttle and Nicole Elizabeth Tuttle, one acre Carlton Road, $297,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
PPK Company, LLC, to MBVL, LLC, two tracts Meadow Road, $120,000
James Michael Boyte and Gloria Boyte to Douglas Legear, lot Shedd Street, $2,500
Dava C. Hensley to Joseph Robert Williams, lot Carolina Heights, $10,000
Faye L. Locke to Tinsley Property Group, LLC, lots Draper Development, $30,000
PTW Holdings, LLC, to Phillip Lawson, lot East Stadium Drive, $10,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Andy Harold Roberts and Teresa Collins Roberts, lot Galloway and Academy streets, $172,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ricky Dean Van Hoy and Cheryl C. Van Hoy, plus Debra V. Miller and David L. Miller to Sarah Miranda Britt, two tracts NC-65, $140,000
Terrence Lee McMahon and Lesley Carole McMahon to James J. Windsor and Shannon M. Windsor, two tracts $215,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Michael S. Farkas and Magdalene Farkas to Eric R. Wood, lot The Price Estates, $16,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Betty Paschal Mays to Jason Autry and Ayden Anderson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Grooms Road, $170,000
Eric M. Cooper and Jennifer Cooper to Heather Mercado and Angel Mercado, lot NC-70, $110,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Joseph Scherger and Teresa Scherger, lot Sherwood Drive, $222,500
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., lot Heathgate subdivision, $25,000
Lynda Diane Hudson to Phyllis G. Craddock, lot Colonial Estates subdivision, $10,500
Michael Q. Mays and Dalphene C. Mays to Betty P. Mays, lot Grooms Road, $12,000
James Harrelson Foster and Holly Foster to Donnie Ray Smith Jr. and Chassidy Ann Smith, lot Tate Road, $199,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Amelia S. Sharp to Suella Sharpe Putnam, 3.08 acres NC-65 and NC-2363, $85,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Leona K. Warren to Gary L. Raven, 1.159 acres Ricky Ford Road, $30,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
David Earl Trader Jr. from Courtney Danielle Asbury
Nekitia L. Stevens Carmichael from Ernest Lafonte Drawhorn
Minnie Lee Esprit from Anthony N. Esprit
Robert Lynn Morley III from Brittany G. Morley
Milton Alan Stewart from Carletta Carter Stewart
Robin Lee Frazier from Kenneth Eugene Frazier
James Aaron Sinquefield from Heather Mosteller Sinquefield
Jessica Marie Price from Christopher Reeves Neal
Glendora Ann Vance from Samuel Livingston Vance
Phillip Antoine Cunningham from Tamara Yvette Cunningham
Aracelly Rojas Acevedo from Jorge Orlando Acevedo
Holly Ann Michelle L. Stradford from Stevon Henry Stradford
Cassandra Alexis Ortiz from Kevin Steven Franco Yanez
Amber Marie Sharpe from Jerrell Matthew Sharpe
