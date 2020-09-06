Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey Hill and Rhonda Hill to Jenna Elizabeth Tuttle and Nicole Elizabeth Tuttle, one acre Carlton Road, $297,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

PPK Company, LLC, to MBVL, LLC, two tracts Meadow Road, $120,000

James Michael Boyte and Gloria Boyte to Douglas Legear, lot Shedd Street, $2,500

Dava C. Hensley to Joseph Robert Williams, lot Carolina Heights, $10,000

Faye L. Locke to Tinsley Property Group, LLC, lots Draper Development, $30,000

PTW Holdings, LLC, to Phillip Lawson, lot East Stadium Drive, $10,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Andy Harold Roberts and Teresa Collins Roberts, lot Galloway and Academy streets, $172,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Ricky Dean Van Hoy and Cheryl C. Van Hoy, plus Debra V. Miller and David L. Miller to Sarah Miranda Britt, two tracts NC-65, $140,000

Terrence Lee McMahon and Lesley Carole McMahon to James J. Windsor and Shannon M. Windsor, two tracts $215,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Michael S. Farkas and Magdalene Farkas to Eric R. Wood, lot The Price Estates, $16,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Betty Paschal Mays to Jason Autry and Ayden Anderson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Grooms Road, $170,000

Eric M. Cooper and Jennifer Cooper to Heather Mercado and Angel Mercado, lot NC-70, $110,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Joseph Scherger and Teresa Scherger, lot Sherwood Drive, $222,500

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., lot Heathgate subdivision, $25,000

Lynda Diane Hudson to Phyllis G. Craddock, lot Colonial Estates subdivision, $10,500

Michael Q. Mays and Dalphene C. Mays to Betty P. Mays, lot Grooms Road, $12,000

James Harrelson Foster and Holly Foster to Donnie Ray Smith Jr. and Chassidy Ann Smith, lot Tate Road, $199,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Amelia S. Sharp to Suella Sharpe Putnam, 3.08 acres NC-65 and NC-2363, $85,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Leona K. Warren to Gary L. Raven, 1.159 acres Ricky Ford Road, $30,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

David Earl Trader Jr. from Courtney Danielle Asbury

Nekitia L. Stevens Carmichael from Ernest Lafonte Drawhorn

Minnie Lee Esprit from Anthony N. Esprit

Robert Lynn Morley III from Brittany G. Morley

Milton Alan Stewart from Carletta Carter Stewart

Robin Lee Frazier from Kenneth Eugene Frazier

James Aaron Sinquefield from Heather Mosteller Sinquefield

Jessica Marie Price from Christopher Reeves Neal

Glendora Ann Vance from Samuel Livingston Vance

Phillip Antoine Cunningham from Tamara Yvette Cunningham

Aracelly Rojas Acevedo from Jorge Orlando Acevedo

Holly Ann Michelle L. Stradford from Stevon Henry Stradford

Cassandra Alexis Ortiz from Kevin Steven Franco Yanez

Amber Marie Sharpe from Jerrell Matthew Sharpe

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

RCSO Radio Traffic

Load comments