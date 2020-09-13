Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS & J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Twin Creeks, phase V, $34,000

Jamey Tollfeldt Ewing and Megan Lee Ewing to Todd L. Smith and Dawn C. Smith, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase 2, $223,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Huynh Properties, LLC, to Bryan M. Grill, lot First Street, $150,000

Carlos Orlando Ortiz Trinidad and Vera Alicia Guzman de Ortiz to Oscar Estrada and Maria Margarita Rojas Salas, lot Village of Draper Development, $22,000

Bradley M. Childress to Rayeen Ahmed, lot The Meadows, phase I, $172,500

William L. Wade to Wayne German, lot Elm Street, $117,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Best Builders Inc. of NC to Antonio Ibarra and Maricela Ibarra, 1.097 acres +/- Williams Road, $220,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Rahshida Wilson to Sergey Shymanovich and Tatsiana Shymanovich, lot Shiloh Acres, section 1, $60,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey L. Gormly and Ramona Gormly to James J. Baker and Phyllis S. Baker, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, $445,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

JF Elliott Builders Inc. to Andrew Schulz, lot Shell Road, $227,000

John Taft Brown and Suzanne Therese Brown to Burnis Lee Wood, lot Brentwood subdivision, $65,000

Christopher Grant Kiehl (as Devisee LW&T Charles Alvin Haney) to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Barnes Street, $21,000

Timothy Shawn Roudabush Jr. and Jessica Roudabush to Sean Franks and Wendy Franks, two tracts (Sims and County Home roads), $290,000

Barbara L. McMichael to Ernesto Serrano, lot “Property of Herbert Mace” on Snead Street, $9,000

David B. Tucker and Karon A. Tucker to Carol B. James, lot St. James Drive, $165,000

Michael Todd Harris and Heather W. Harris to John William Lachner, lots Country Club Estates, $70,500

Ronnie Leon Warren to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lot north Scales Street, $7,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Richard Diaz and Joyce K. Hayes-Diaz, 1.164 acres Carroll Creek, $332,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Robert Anthony Burch to Charles J. Bullins, tract Eagle Falls subdivision, $148,000

Regina Shomer to Jesus Aguilar and Stephanie Raye Strader, lot Tellowee Road, $235,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Gammon Family Farm, LLC, to David Lawrence Kitzmiller and Sharon Elizabeth Kitzmiller, two tracts Dr. J.H. Thacker Estate, $400,000

Divorces granted

Bryan Mitchell Dudley from Nia I. Spencer

Amber Dawn Musick from Cody Woodrow Pryor

Latoria Marie Hunt from Thomas Franklin Owens

Michelle Lee Whitlow from Robert Allen Whitlow

Amanda Dawn Pike Green from Adam James Green

Charles William Goins from Jamie Lindsey Goins

Michael Robert Von Dohlen from Shara Renae Von Dohlen

David Leon Paul from Angela Dorine Jenkins-Paul

Julie Ann Glandt from Richard David Glandt

Sonya Bullins from Ernest Bullins

Robert Lee Harper Jr. from Elena Burleson Harper

Tommy Ervin Estes Jr. from Jeanette Lynn Estes

Wanda Watt Spencer from Thaddeus Spencer

Lonnie Cornelius Weaver from Mary Jacqueline Weaver

