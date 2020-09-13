Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS & J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Twin Creeks, phase V, $34,000
Jamey Tollfeldt Ewing and Megan Lee Ewing to Todd L. Smith and Dawn C. Smith, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase 2, $223,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Huynh Properties, LLC, to Bryan M. Grill, lot First Street, $150,000
Carlos Orlando Ortiz Trinidad and Vera Alicia Guzman de Ortiz to Oscar Estrada and Maria Margarita Rojas Salas, lot Village of Draper Development, $22,000
Bradley M. Childress to Rayeen Ahmed, lot The Meadows, phase I, $172,500
William L. Wade to Wayne German, lot Elm Street, $117,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Best Builders Inc. of NC to Antonio Ibarra and Maricela Ibarra, 1.097 acres +/- Williams Road, $220,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Rahshida Wilson to Sergey Shymanovich and Tatsiana Shymanovich, lot Shiloh Acres, section 1, $60,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey L. Gormly and Ramona Gormly to James J. Baker and Phyllis S. Baker, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, $445,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
JF Elliott Builders Inc. to Andrew Schulz, lot Shell Road, $227,000
John Taft Brown and Suzanne Therese Brown to Burnis Lee Wood, lot Brentwood subdivision, $65,000
Christopher Grant Kiehl (as Devisee LW&T Charles Alvin Haney) to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Barnes Street, $21,000
Timothy Shawn Roudabush Jr. and Jessica Roudabush to Sean Franks and Wendy Franks, two tracts (Sims and County Home roads), $290,000
Barbara L. McMichael to Ernesto Serrano, lot “Property of Herbert Mace” on Snead Street, $9,000
David B. Tucker and Karon A. Tucker to Carol B. James, lot St. James Drive, $165,000
Michael Todd Harris and Heather W. Harris to John William Lachner, lots Country Club Estates, $70,500
Ronnie Leon Warren to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lot north Scales Street, $7,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Richard Diaz and Joyce K. Hayes-Diaz, 1.164 acres Carroll Creek, $332,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Robert Anthony Burch to Charles J. Bullins, tract Eagle Falls subdivision, $148,000
Regina Shomer to Jesus Aguilar and Stephanie Raye Strader, lot Tellowee Road, $235,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Gammon Family Farm, LLC, to David Lawrence Kitzmiller and Sharon Elizabeth Kitzmiller, two tracts Dr. J.H. Thacker Estate, $400,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Bryan Mitchell Dudley from Nia I. Spencer
Amber Dawn Musick from Cody Woodrow Pryor
Latoria Marie Hunt from Thomas Franklin Owens
Michelle Lee Whitlow from Robert Allen Whitlow
Amanda Dawn Pike Green from Adam James Green
Charles William Goins from Jamie Lindsey Goins
Michael Robert Von Dohlen from Shara Renae Von Dohlen
David Leon Paul from Angela Dorine Jenkins-Paul
Julie Ann Glandt from Richard David Glandt
Sonya Bullins from Ernest Bullins
Robert Lee Harper Jr. from Elena Burleson Harper
Tommy Ervin Estes Jr. from Jeanette Lynn Estes
Wanda Watt Spencer from Thaddeus Spencer
Lonnie Cornelius Weaver from Mary Jacqueline Weaver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.